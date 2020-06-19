Annual Hamilton Day Goes Virtual for 2020 Tours in Elizabeth, NJ

ELIZABETH, N.J., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, July 11th, 2020, the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton will be shared virtually, as the national CelebrateHAMILTON program will reveal new discoveries about Hamilton's life and his relationship with prominent leaders in colonial Elizabethtown. Hamilton's remarkable American Journey began in 1772 when he arrived in Elizabethtown to pursue his formal education at the Academy of Elizabethtown, on the very spot where the Capital of New Jersey was founded and where the Snyder Academy of Elizabeth still stands today.

CelebrateHAMILTON is one of the yearly events that the Alexander Hamilton Awareness Society holds. "For years we have been partnering with Elizabeth and promoting Elizabeth's Hamilton events around the anniversary of his passing under the umbrella of CelebrateHAMILTON. We look forward to continuing this partnership and assisting in the success of the program put together by the historical organizations in Elizabeth," says Sergio Villavicencio, Vice President and Communications Director for the Alexander Hamilton Society.

The virtual tour can be found on the GoElizabethNJ website: https://www.goelizabethnj.com/things-to-do/events/annual-events/annual-hamilton-tour/

The annual CelebrateHAMILTON program, hosted by the Alexander Hamilton Awareness Society (AHA) will emphasize Elizabeth as the city that shaped Hamilton. The events in Elizabeth are designed to give the public a deeper understanding of Alexander Hamilton, from his formative teen years as a student in Elizabeth to his early adult years during the Revolutionary War as a military hero, the architect of our financial system, influential writer and thinker, and George Washington's advisor and confidant for 22 years.

Alexander Hamilton Day in Elizabeth, NJ which is set for July 11, will begin with a tour of Boxwood Hall recorded by Katherine Craig, the tour director of Boxwood Hall. Hamilton was a frequent visitor at Boxwood Hall and the tour will focus on his ties to the historic home and its owner, Elias Boudinot. The tour at Boxwood Hall will discuss the major influence that Boudinot had on Hamilton, as he regularly visited the Boudinot family while attending the Academy of Elizabethtown during 1772-1773. At the Elizabeth Public Library, where a discussion about William Livingston's influence on Hamilton will be held, followed by a mini-tour of the current exhibit. A virtual visit to the Siloam Hope/ First Presbyterian Church to discuss the theology of independence. The discussion about the rich history of the church will expand on how its beliefs, expanded by Rev. Caldwell, contributed to the goal of independence. Last but certainly not least, a voice-over of the Liberty Hall site where Alexander Hamilton often visited will be included this year. Check out last years CelebrateHAMILTON event dates and details here: http://the-aha-society.com/index.php/initiatives/official-events/89-celebratehamilton/294-celebratehamilton-2019

Alexander Hamilton Day 2020 will give the opportunity to virtually learn about Hamilton's formative years in colonial Elizabethtown and the remarkable individuals here in Union County who worked with him to establish the institutions and ideals that we hold dear as a country today.

Elizabeth is New Jersey's newest tourist destination, just minutes from NYC. As New Jersey's original capital, founded in 1664, Elizabeth's rich authentic history draws tourists to its historic landmarks and sites, as well as to its high-end outlet shopping mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes) and its entertainment districts. For a full schedule of Alexander Hamilton Day 2020, please visit http://www.celebratehamilton.com or http://www.goelizabethnj.com/HamiltonTour.

