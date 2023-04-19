Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
COLTENE Aktie [Symbol: CLTN / Valor: 2534325]
19.04.2023 18:45:36

Annual General Meeting Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

COLTENE
79.00 CHF 11.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

19.04.2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST

Media Release

Altstätten, 19 April 2023

COLTENE, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, announces that at today's Annual General Meeting in Altstätten, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors and resolved a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. 190 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 76.41% of the votes were represented. 

The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, and the carryforward of the profit to 2023. In addition, they approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 per share from the capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were discharged from liability. The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee standing for re-election. Nick Huber was re-elected as Chairman. Matthias Altendorf and Daniel Bühler were newly elected to the Board of Directors as proposed. They replace Erwin Locher and Matthew Robin, who did not stand for re-election after many years of service on the Board. Allison Zwingenberger and Jürgen Rauch were newly elected to the Compensation Committee. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as auditor. The shareholders approved all compensation proposals.

The distribution of CHF 3.30 per share corresponds to a dividend yield of 4.3% based on the closing price on 31 December 2022 and will be paid on 25 April 2023 (payment date). The dividend will be paid tax-free to individuals with tax domicile in Switzerland.


For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,
phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com

 

Financial Calendar  
Release of Half-Year Report 2023 and
Conference call on the half-year results 2023		 4 August 2023
Media and analyst conference on 2023 financial year and
Release of Annual Report 2023		 8 March 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024 19 April 2024
Release of Half-Year Report 2024 and
Conference call on the half-year results 2024		 8 August 2024

About COLTENE

COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

Contact
COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten, Switzerland
P + 41 71 757 53 00
investor@coltene.com
www.coltene.com

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial conditions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0025343259
Valor: 2534325
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1612165

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612165  19.04.2023 CET/CEST



