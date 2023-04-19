COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors



19.04.2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST



Media Release Altstätten, 19 April 2023 Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Idorsia AG 125932814 49.00 % 18.40 % Netflix Inc. / Spotify 125932801 56.00 % 17.00 % Hellofresh SE 125933877 60.00 % 17.00 % COLTENE, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, announces that at today's Annual General Meeting in Altstätten, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors and resolved a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. 190 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 76.41% of the votes were represented. The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, and the carryforward of the profit to 2023. In addition, they approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 per share from the capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were discharged from liability. The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee standing for re-election. Nick Huber was re-elected as Chairman. Matthias Altendorf and Daniel Bühler were newly elected to the Board of Directors as proposed. They replace Erwin Locher and Matthew Robin, who did not stand for re-election after many years of service on the Board. Allison Zwingenberger and Jürgen Rauch were newly elected to the Compensation Committee. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as auditor. The shareholders approved all compensation proposals. The distribution of CHF 3.30 per share corresponds to a dividend yield of 4.3% based on the closing price on 31 December 2022 and will be paid on 25 April 2023 (payment date). The dividend will be paid tax-free to individuals with tax domicile in Switzerland.

For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,

phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com Financial Calendar Release of Half-Year Report 2023 and

Conference call on the half-year results 2023 4 August 2023 Media and analyst conference on 2023 financial year and

Release of Annual Report 2023 8 March 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 19 April 2024 Release of Half-Year Report 2024 and

Conference call on the half-year results 2024 8 August 2024 About COLTENE COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com. Contact

COLTENE Holding AG

Feldwiesenstrasse 20

9450 Altstätten, Switzerland

P + 41 71 757 53 00

investor@coltene.com

www.coltene.com This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial conditions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

