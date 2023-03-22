SMI 10'782 -0.1%  SPI 14'123 0.0%  Dow 32'476 -0.3%  DAX 15'216 0.1%  Euro 0.9971 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'196 0.3%  Gold 1'949 0.4%  Bitcoin 26'228 1.0%  Dollar 0.9239 0.2%  Öl 76.2 1.5% 
22.03.2023 18:22:00

Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A-S
114.20 DKK 3.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement no. 17

At the Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023, the shareholders:

  • adopted the reports submitted and approved the allocation of net profit
  • approved authorization to the Board of Directors to pay extraordi-nary dividends
  • adopted the remuneration report 2022 proposed by the Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2023
  • adopted the proposed authority granted to Spar Nord Bank to acquire its own shares
  • re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors,
  • adopted the proposed amendments to the Articles of association

Board of Directors
Lisa Lund Holst (Virum), COO i Danmarks Eksport- og Investeringsfond, and Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (Aalborg), CCO i Aalborg Portland was elected as new members of the Board of Directors, while Per Nikolaj Bukh, Professor (Risskov) was re-elected.
The Supervisory Board also consists of: Kjeld Johannesen (Nibe), Morten Bach Gaardboe (Slagelse) and CEO Henrik Sjøgreen (Gentofte), and the members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, Senior Workplace Representative, Lene Aaen, Workplace Representative, and Kim Østergaard, Head of digital business development.

At the following Board Meeting for the purpose of electing officers, the Supervisory Board appointed Kjeld Johannesen Chairman and Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman.


Sincerely yours,
Spar Nord

Martin Bach
SVP Corporate Communication

Attachment


