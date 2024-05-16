Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Roche meldet Erfolg mit potentieller Abnehmspritze - Aktie an technischer Unterstützung
Börsenfeiertage an der Zürcher Börse 2024: Dann hat die SIX handelsfrei
BlackRock: Staatsfonds, Rentenfonds & Co. dürften Investments in Bitcoin-ETFs tätigen
Allianz-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. unter den Top 10: So sah das US-Depot der Zurich Insurance im ersten Quartal 2024 aus
NIBE Industrier AB Registered b Aktie
16.05.2024 19:30:00

Annual General Meeting of NIBE Industrier AB

NIBE Industrier AB Registered b
4.36 CHF 6.18%
The Annual General Meeting of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at NIBE’s new wood stove factory in Markaryd.


Dividend
The AGM approved the Board’s proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 0.65 per share. The record date for the payment of the dividend is May 20, 2024.

Members of the Board
Eva Karlsson, Gerteric Lindquist, Hans Linnarson, Anders Pålsson and Eva Thunholm were re-elected to the Board and James Ahrgren and Camilla Ekdahl were newly elected. Hans Linnarson was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board. 

Auditors
KPMG AB was elected as the company’s auditor for the period until the close of the 2025 AGM, with authorized public accountant Jonas Nihlberg appointed as Auditor-in-charge.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability
The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets of the Parent and of the Group and discharged the Board and CEO from liability for the 2023 financial year.

Fees to the Board of Directors and auditors
The AGM agreed on Board and audit fees as follows:
Total Board fees of SEK 3,500,000, distributed as follows: SEK 1,000,000 to the Chairman and 
SEK 500,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM who are not employees of the Group. Audit fees are paid according to approved invoices.

Mandate for the Board to issue new shares in conjunction with acquisitions
The AGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors of NIBE Industrier AB to issue Class B shares in the company, on one or more occasions during the period leading up to the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights. The shares may only be issued to finance the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or operations. This mandate does not include the right for the Board to decide on cash issues without regard to the shareholders’ preferential rights. The mandate shall be limited to the issuance of shares corresponding to a maximum of 10% of the total number of shares outstanding at the date of the AGM.

The Board’s guidelines on remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives
The AGM approved the Board’s proposal that senior executives shall, as an incentive, be entitled to a variable salary component that is payable if set targets are achieved. The variable component shall be restricted to four months’ salary. It shall also be possible for senior executives to receive an additional month’s salary on condition that this additional payment plus another month’s salary paid as a variable bonus are used to purchase NIBE shares. A further condition for entitlement to receive this additional month’s remuneration is that the shares thus purchased are retained for at least three years. Under normal circumstances, NIBE shares acquired in this way shall be purchased on one occasion each year in February/March and the purchase shall be subject to the relevant market abuse regulations. No incentive program is offered to the CEO. The Board may depart from these guidelines if there are specific reasons for doing so in an individual case.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, and Hans Backman, CFO: +46 (0)433 27 30 00

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this press release under Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for issuers of shares. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on May 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM CEST.

NIBE Group – an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide
The NIBE Group is an international Group that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 
22,500 (21,300) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 47 (40) billion in 2023. 

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Attachment


