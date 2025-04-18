Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2025:

Availability of the preparatory documents

Clichy, France – April 18, 2025 - The Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the Shareholders of Société BIC will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Monday, April 7, 2025 (n°42 - announcement 2500445) and the convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, a French journal of legal notices, on April 28, 2025. The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Société BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders), in the section entitled "Annual General Meeting 2025”.

Registered Shareholders can request, within the legal and regulatory deadlines, the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code and, the other documents to be made available to shareholders in connection with this General Meeting at the Company's headquarter, by email at investors.info@bicworld.com, or by request to the Company's registered office at 12-22 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 92110 Clichy.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. These documents contain the voting form, the meeting agenda, the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders with a presentation of their purpose, as well as the main modalities of participation, voting and exercise of the shareholders' rights.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Société BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video here, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the dedicated section of the Société BIC website, accessible via the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/bicfr/20250520_1/ .

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

CONTACTS

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Michèle Ventura

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 79 31 50 37

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

First Quarter 2025 Net Sales April 23, 2025 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025 First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

