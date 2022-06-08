Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions



08-Jun-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, June 8, 2022 Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) today announced that its Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the persons entrusted with the Management, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Leanna Caron, Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder, Oliver Walker and Chris Fair were re-elected as members of the Board. Leanna Caron, Chris Fair and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller KLG, Zurich was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were confirmed for another one-year term as the Companys auditor. The Annual General Meeting further approved with the required 2/3 majority the adjustment to the articles of association regarding the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds or Similar Debt Instruments (allowing the issuance of up to 4650000 shares in total with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each),

the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members (allowing the issuance of up to 3'995'213shares in total with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each),

michael.grau@kurosbio.com LifeSci Advisors

Hans Herklots

Investors

+41 79 598 7149

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

