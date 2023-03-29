|
29.03.2023 20:46:46
Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals
|
HUBER+SUHNER AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
29.03.2023
Today's 54th Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023 in Pfäffikon ZH (Switzerland) was again held with shareholders in attendance. Together with the votes submitted in advance in writing or electronically and the rights exercised by granting power of attorney to the independent proxy, 12 911 856 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to 63.9 % of the total share capital.
This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.
Media release as PDF Link
Further calendar dates
HUBER+SUHNER AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUBER+SUHNER AG
|Tumbelenstrasse 20
|8330 Pfäffikon ZH
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hubersuhner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0030380734
|Valor:
|3038073
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1596279
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1596279 29.03.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Huber + Suhner AG
|
20:46
|Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals (EQS Group)
|
20:46
|Generalversammlung HUBER+SUHNER AG: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (EQS Group)
|
07.03.23
|Huber+Suhner-Aktie verliert dennoch deutlich: Huber+Suhner verbessert Umsatz - Gewinn knapp stabil (AWP)
|
07.03.23
|HUBER+SUHNER: markantes Wachstum bei zweistelliger Betriebsergebnismarge (EQS Group)
|
07.03.23
|HUBER+SUHNER: impressive growth with double-digit EBIT margin (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|Huber+Suhner-Aktie sinkt: Marina Bill und Kerstin Günther zur Wahl in VR vorgeschlagen (AWP)
|
01.03.23
|HUBER+SUHNER: Zuwahlen in den Verwaltungsrat (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|HUBER+SUHNER: elections to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)