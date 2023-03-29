Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals

The Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023 in Pfäffikon ZH (Switzerland) was again held with shareholders in attendance. Together with the votes submitted in advance in writing or electronically and the rights exercised by granting power of attorney to the independent proxy, 12 911 856 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to 63.9 % of the total share capital.



All agenda items were approved in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors.



The shareholders confirmed Urs Kaufmann as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All current members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. With Marina Bill, Group Vice President, Head of Marketing & Sales of ABB Robotics, and Kerstin Günther, Chief Financial and Technology Officer of Helmholtz Zentrum München (DE), two new members were elected to the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting also elected the Nomination and Compensation Committee, to which Marina Bill is a new addition.



The shareholders approved all compensation proposals and authorized the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.10 (previous year CHF 2.00) gross per registered share. With the ex-dividend date of 31 March 2023, the dividend will be paid free of bank charges on Tuesday, 4 April 2023.



The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed revision of the Articles of Association.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG with detailed results on the individual agenda items will be available from Thursday, 13 April 2023 at: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/annual-general-meeting

This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.