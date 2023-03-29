SMI 10'963 1.2%  SPI 14'339 1.2%  Dow 32'671 0.9%  DAX 15'329 1.2%  Euro 0.9963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'231 1.5%  Gold 1'967 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26'028 3.7%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.1%  Öl 78.3 -0.8% 
Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG: Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors proposals

29.03.2023 / 20:46 CET/CEST

29.03.2023

Today's 54th Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023 in Pfäffikon ZH (Switzerland) was again held with shareholders in attendance. Together with the votes submitted in advance in writing or electronically and the rights exercised by granting power of attorney to the independent proxy, 12 911 856 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to 63.9 % of the total share capital.

All agenda items were approved in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders confirmed Urs Kaufmann as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All current members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. With Marina Bill, Group Vice President, Head of Marketing & Sales of ABB Robotics, and Kerstin Günther, Chief Financial and Technology Officer of Helmholtz Zentrum München (DE), two new members were elected to the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting also elected the Nomination and Compensation Committee, to which Marina Bill is a new addition.

The shareholders approved all compensation proposals and authorized the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.10 (previous year CHF 2.00) gross per registered share. With the ex-dividend date of 31 March 2023, the dividend will be paid free of bank charges on Tuesday, 4 April 2023.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed revision of the Articles of Association.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG with detailed results on the individual agenda items will be available from Thursday, 13 April 2023 at: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/annual-general-meeting 

This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Media release as PDF Link

Further calendar dates
15 August 2023 Publication Half-year Report 2023
24 October 2023 Order intake and Net sales (9 months)
23 January 2024 Order intake and Net sales (12 months)

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596279

 
End of News EQS News Service

1596279  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

