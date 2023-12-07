|
07.12.2023 18:30:10
Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG Shareholders approved all proposals
|
Datacolor AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Information
The Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The shareholders confirmed the re-election of following previous Board Members, Werner Dubach, Hans Peter Wehrli, Thomas Studhalter, Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter for a term of one year. Werner Dubach was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders elected Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter as Members of the Compensation Committee. KPMG AG, Lucerne, was re-elected as statutory auditor for fiscal 2023/24. The Annual General Meeting approved the delisting of all of the company's registered shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and authorized the Board of Directors to carry out the delisting.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Datacolor AG
|Grundstrasse 12+14
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0008531045
|Valor:
|850494
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1792483
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1792483 07.12.2023 CET/CEST
