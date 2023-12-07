Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 -0.3%  SPI 14'329 -0.3%  Dow 36'145 0.3%  DAX 16'629 -0.2%  Euro 0.9451 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'474 -0.2%  Gold 2'029 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'928 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8745 0.0%  Öl 74.1 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ams24924656Tesla11448018ABB1222171
Top News
Leonteq mit rabenschwarzem Jahr 2023 - Konzern weiter im Krisenmodus
EVOTEC-Aktie: Was Analysten im November vom Papier halten
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?
Schaffner-Aktie wird dekotiert: Schaffner-Aktionäre stimmen für Delisting
BASF-Aktie zieht an: Spartenausgliederung voraus - keine Umsatzprognose mehr
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Datacolor Aktie [Valor: 853104 / ISIN: CH0008531045]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.12.2023 18:30:10

Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG Shareholders approved all proposals

finanzen.net zero Datacolor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Datacolor
750.00 CHF -3.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Datacolor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG Shareholders approved all proposals

07.12.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media Information

The Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The shareholders confirmed the re-election of following previous Board Members, Werner Dubach, Hans Peter Wehrli, Thomas Studhalter, Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter for a term of one year. Werner Dubach was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders elected Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter as Members of the Compensation Committee. KPMG AG, Lucerne, was re-elected as statutory auditor for fiscal 2023/24. The Annual General Meeting approved the delisting of all of the company's registered shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and authorized the Board of Directors to carry out the delisting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the decision not to pay out a dividend.

Rotkreuz, December 7, 2023

For further information

T +41 44 488 40 19
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner
Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz

Agenda

May 7, 2024
October 29, 2024
November 19, 2024
December 10, 2024		 Publication Semi-Annual Report 2023/24
Publication Key Figures 2023/24
Publication Annual Report 2023/24
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023/24

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Datacolor AG
Grundstrasse 12+14
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0008531045
Valor: 850494
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1792483

 
End of News EQS News Service

1792483  07.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792483&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Datacolor AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten