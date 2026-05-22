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Curatis Aktie 133078097 / CH1330780979

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22.05.2026 18:30:13

Annual General Meeting of Curatis Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

Curatis
22.87 CHF -1.49%
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Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Curatis Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

22.05.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

Liestal, Switzerland, 22 May 2026: Curatis Holding AG (CURN.SW), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on orphan and ultra-orphan indications today held its Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders of Curatis Holding AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and have approved all resolutions relating to the annual report and the financial year 2025 of the company, the re-election of the auditor Forvis Mazars as well as the board and management compensation with large majorities.

The shareholders present (80.97% percent of voting rights) also re-elected - for a further term of 1 year - all members of the board, consisting of Marian Borovsky (Chairman, independent), Günter Graubach, Roland Rutschmann and Silvio Inderbitzin (independent). As members of the compensation committee, Marian Borovsky, Roland Rutschmann and Günter Graubach were re-elected for a term of 1 year.

About Curatis

Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed company (CURN.SW) specializing in the final development and commercialization of drugs for rare and very rare diseases. Curatis has a sales portfolio of more than 40 products and a pipeline of orphan drug products and specialist products. More information can be found on the website www.curatis.com.

Contact

Patrick Ramsauer
CFO
Phone: +41 61 927 8777
ir@curatis.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information.

This media release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “plan”, “will likely continue”, “will likely result”, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis’ business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see the risk factors included in our listing prospectus in connection with the Business Combination. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Curatis Holding AG
Weierweg 7
4410 Liestal
Switzerland
ISIN: CH1330780979
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2332524

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332524  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

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