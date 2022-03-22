Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12'223 0.4%  SPI 15'574 0.2%  Dow 34'811 0.8%  DAX 14'473 1.0%  Euro 1.0287 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'926 1.1%  Gold 1'921 -0.8%  Bitcoin 39'763 3.7%  Dollar 0.9329 -0.1%  Öl 115.7 -0.6% 
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

Bellevue
43.57 CHF 15.86%
Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

22.03.2022 / 18:00

Media Release

Zurich, March 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 22, 2022, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, because, at the time the meeting was planned, physical attendance would have required extremely elaborate precautions.

Veit de Maddalena was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker were re-elected for another one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.70 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 24, 2022. The payment is made on March, 28, 2022, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

A virtual greeting (English subtitle) from the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Veit de Maddalena, is available at www.bellevue.ch/agm.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

 

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments/ private equity and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 12.8 bn as of December 31, 2021.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestrasse 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1308885

 
End of News EQS News Service

1308885  22.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nach der erfolgreichen Vorwoche sind die Aktienmärkte ruhig gestartet, während der Ölpreis weiterhin grossen Schwankungen unterliegt. Hoffnungen auf erfolgreiche Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland stützen die Kurse. Während diese teilweise wieder hohe Niveaus erreicht haben, nimmt das Rückschlagpotential vor dem Hintergrund einer ausbleibenden Einigung abermals zu.

Welche Daten ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche noch relevant sein könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate: 22. März: Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV

