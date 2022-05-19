Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
19.05.2022 17:00:00

Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

Active Biotech ABShs
1.38 SEK 31.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech was held on May 19, 2022. Due to the situation resulting from the Corona virus, the Meeting was carried out through postal voting, without any physical attendance. The following main resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid for the financial year 2021, and that the Company’s accumulated loss shall be carried forward.

The members of the Board and the CEO were discharged from liability with respect to their management of the Company for 2021.

In accordance with the Election Committee’s proposal, the Board members Michael Shalmi, Uli Hacksell, Peter Thelin, Axel Glasmacher, Aleksandar Danilovski and Elaine Sullivan were re-elected. Michael Shalmi was re-elected Chairman of the Board and KPMG AB was re-elected auditor.

In accordance with the Election Committee´s proposal, the Meeting resolved that fees payable to the Board shall unchanged amount to SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that a member of the Board who performs work for the Company outside the scope of the Board work may also receive remuneration on market terms for such work performed.

Furthermore, the Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Election Committee’s proposal, that the Election Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board and one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders of the Company based on the ownership structure at the end of September 2022.

The Meeting approved the Board’s remuneration report.

In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Meeting finally resolved to authorize the Board to, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next Annual General Meeting, with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares and/or convertibles, corresponding to not more than 30 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after utilization of the authorization.

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:00 pm CET on May 19, 2022.

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: The wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, 223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit