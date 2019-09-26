<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2019 19:00:00

Annual General Meeting in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB on September 26, 2019

This is an unofficial in-house translation of the Swedish original. In case of differences the Swedish version shall prevail.

Today, September 26, 2019, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which resolved, among other things, what is summarized below. The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 49783719 55.00 % 9.20 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Swiss Re 49783720 69.00 % 8.00 %
Lonza Group N / Vifor Pharma AG 49783721 69.00 % 7.50 %

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, that no dividend be paid and that the share premium reserve of SEK 1,479,826,299, the retained earnings of SEK (936,258,117) and the income for the year of SEK (157,987,515), in total SEK 385,580,667, will be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to grant the present Board members, elected at the EGM on March 19, 2019, and the former CEO discharge from liability towards the company for the management for the period covered by the Annual Report. The AGM resolved to not grant discharge from liability for the previous Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, that the number of Board members shall be six, without alternates.
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to elect Hege Hellström and Anders Härfstrand as new Board members and to re-elect the current Board members Jörgen Olsson, Peter Zonabend, Gunilla Öhman and Sven Rohmann. Jörgen Olsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, that the limits in Article 4 in the Articles of Association regarding share capital and number of shares will be increased, and that the said article shall read as follows: "The share capital shall amount to at least 24 000 000 SEK and at most 96 000 000 SEK. The number of shares shall be at least 240 000 000 shares, and at most 960 000 000 shares.”

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, on an issue authorization of a maximum of 62 million shares to be issued. 

For more information:
Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM.ST).

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Oasmia Pharmaceutical ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oasmia Pharmaceutical ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:18
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
13:30
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB 6.07 -0.57% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB