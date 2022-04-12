|
12.04.2022 18:05:41
Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 9.50 per registered share. 199 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 73.24% of the votes were represented.
In his report to the annual general meeting, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Jacques Sanche, CEO of Bucher Industries AG, said that 2021 had been a successful financial year for the company in which sales were up substantially and slightly exceeded the high pre-pandemic level. For the current year, the Group expects to see slightly higher sales and a slightly lower operating profit margin in the double-digit range. The Group's profit for the year is expected to be almost on par with the high 2021 figures.
The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election. They also re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors. Stefan Scheiber was elected as a new member of the board of directors.
Heinrich Spoerry, who has served since 2006 as a member of the board of directors, did not stand for re-election due to the age limit set in the rules of organisation. On behalf of the board, the chairman thanked him for his dedicated service, in particular during his many years as chairman of the audit committee.
The annual general meeting approved the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of group management.
The dividend of CHF 9.50 per registered share will be paid out to the shareholders on 20 April 2022.
The share will trade ex-dividend from 14 April 2022 onwards.
The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 19 April 2023, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.
The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 19 April 2023, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.
