Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’375 -1.2%  SPI 15’836 -1.0%  Dow 34’467 0.5%  DAX 14’125 -0.5%  Euro 1.0091 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’831 -0.2%  Gold 1’975 1.1%  Bitcoin 37’395 1.7%  Dollar 0.9291 -0.2%  Öl 104.9 5.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

Bucher Industries Aktie [Symbol: BUCN / Valor: 243217]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.04.2022 18:05:41

Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Bucher Industries
419.39 CHF -7.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

12-Apr-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 12 April 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 9.50 per registered share. 199 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 73.24% of the votes were represented.

In his report to the annual general meeting, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Jacques Sanche, CEO of Bucher Industries AG, said that 2021 had been a successful financial year for the company in which sales were up substantially and slightly exceeded the high pre-pandemic level. For the current year, the Group expects to see slightly higher sales and a slightly lower operating profit margin in the double-digit range. The Group's profit for the year is expected to be almost on par with the high 2021 figures.

 

The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election. They also re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors. Stefan Scheiber was elected as a new member of the board of directors.

 

Heinrich Spoerry, who has served since 2006 as a member of the board of directors, did not stand for re-election due to the age limit set in the rules of organisation. On behalf of the board, the chairman thanked him for his dedicated service, in particular during his many years as chairman of the audit committee.

 

The annual general meeting approved the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of group management.

 

The dividend of CHF 9.50 per registered share will be paid out to the shareholders on 20 April 2022.

The share will trade ex-dividend from 14 April 2022 onwards.

 

The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 19 April 2023, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

 

The following documents relating to the 2022 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

  • Notice of the annual general meeting
  • The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course.

Contact for investors and financial analysts
Manuela Suter, CFO
T +41 58 750 15 50
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media
Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1326769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1326769  12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326769&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Bucher Industries AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bucher Industries AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.

Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:48 Vontobel: Tanker statt Pipelines - Liquefied Natural Gas als Alternative?
16:24 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:50 Plug Power mit Expansionsplänen
09:25 Marktüberblick: DAX mit roten Vorzeichen
08:47 SMI trotzt allen Unsicherheiten
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
07.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Partners Group Holding AG
07.04.22 Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’841.49 18.55 SMIUBU
Short 13’114.55 13.20 SSMDQU
Short 13’660.84 8.28 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’374.92 12.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’740.83 16.79 PSSMCU
Long 11’499.36 12.72 PSSMDU
Long 10’908.20 7.91 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Russlands Angriffskrieg und Zinssorgen: SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste bis zum Handelsende ein -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Ukraine-Krieg ängstigt weiter: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht mit leichten Aufschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztendlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Branchenkenner kritisieren Vorstoss: Ripple-Gründer und Bitcoin-Gegner will BTC grüner machen
Nach Aktiensplit: Experte warnt vor zusätzlicher Blasenbildung bei Tesla
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien brechen ein: Investor trennt sich von Aktien in Milliardenwert
Logitech-Aktie erhält frische Kaufempfehlung: Goldman Sachs sieht bei Logitech mehr als 50 Prozent Kurspotenzial
Kryptowährung unter Druck: Bitcoin rutscht unter die Marke von 40'000 Dollar
Blackstone-Ressources-Aktie rauscht zweistellig abwärts: Finma stellt Marktmanipulation fest
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Kryptowährungen am Montag
NIO-Aktie tiefrot: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO mit Lieferverzögerungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit