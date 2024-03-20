Company Announcement

20 March 2024

Announcement No. 9

Annual General Meeting 2024 of NKT A/S

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S was held on Wednesday 20 March 2024, cf. announcement No. 4 dated 27 February 2024.

The Annual General Meeting approved the following:

Annual Report 2023 including the annual and consolidated accounts, the statements of the Management and Board of Directors, the auditor’s report, and reviews for the year including the Board of Directors’ proposal that no dividend payment is to be paid out.

The Company’s Remuneration Report.

Discharge of obligations of Management and the Board of Directors.

The proposed remuneration to the Board of Directors, the committees and the working committee in NKT Photonics for 2024.

The Board of Directors’ proposal of an amendment to the Remuneration Policy to include an indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.





Jens Due Olsen, René Svendsen-Tune, Karla Marianne Lindahl, Anne Vedel, Nebahat Albayrak and Andreas Nauen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.



Pernille Blume, Stig Nissen Knudsen and Christian Dyhr continue as employee representatives for the Board of Directors.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSPARTNERSELSKAB was elected as sole auditor of the Company and were also elected as sustainability auditor.



* * *



At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chair of the Board of Directors and René Svendsen-Tune was elected Deputy Chair.

The Chair’s report and other documents are available at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings



Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel.: +45 2223 5870

Attachment