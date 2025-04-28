Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’034 0.8%  SPI 16’329 0.7%  Dow 40’170 0.1%  DAX 22’335 0.4%  Euro 0.9395 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’180 0.5%  Gold 3’326 0.2%  Bitcoin 77’981 0.4%  Dollar 0.8254 -0.6%  Öl 65.9 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Spotify verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Deliveroo-Aktie mit Kurssprung: DoorDash will Deliveroo übernehmen
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Huawei fordert NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip heraus
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt um 20%: Was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Ausblick: The Kraft Heinz Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.04.2025 17:00:50

Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB on 28th April 2025

Grigiskes AB
1.07 EUR 2.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 28th April 2025. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2024, presented together with the consolidated management report.

There were no material changes in audited financial results compared to interim consolidated report for 12 months of 2024, which was announced on 25th February 2025.

The financial statements are attached.

-       We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

-       Management report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB
+370 5 243 58 01

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Grigiskes AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grigiskes AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Dollarama
✅ Telekom
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!

Inside Trading & Investment

16:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: April, April, der weiss nicht, was er will
14:13 Logo WHS DAX mit Rallye, Gold unter Druck. Nvidia & Co. zwischen KI-Hype & Handelskonflikten - Marktausblick Börse
13:16 FAQ: European FOB Dutch Mill Rapeseed Oil (Argus) futures
09:32 BNP Paribas - Machen Sie Ihr Depot «zollsicher»
09:08 Marktüberblick: Aktie der Deutschen Telekom unter Druck
25.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
24.04.25 Der unerwartete Aufstieg des Euro
24.04.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Richemont, Logitech, VAT Group
23.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’328.65 18.31 B7RS6U
Short 12’568.12 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 13’004.73 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.44 28.04.2025 16:58:35
Long 11’480.00 19.63
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’640.00 8.23
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD mit starken Quartalszahlen - Aktie gibt in Hongkong dennoch nach
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Huawei fordert NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip heraus
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Alphabet und NVIDIA investieren in neues KI-Startup von Ex-OpenAI-Topmann
Massiver Anstieg der Militärausgaben: Wie Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & Co. profitieren
UBS London enthüllt: Diese Schweizer Aktien bieten Anlegern das grösste Potenzial
Optimismus nimmt zu: Dow stärker -- SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Japanischer Leitindex Nikkei 225 zum Handelsende freundlich
Chinas Exportbeschränkungen für Seltene Erden setzen USA unter Druck

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}