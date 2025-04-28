|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
28.04.2025 17:00:50
Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB on 28th April 2025
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 28th April 2025. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2024, presented together with the consolidated management report.
There were no material changes in audited financial results compared to interim consolidated report for 12 months of 2024, which was announced on 25th February 2025.
The financial statements are attached.
- We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.
- Management report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachments
