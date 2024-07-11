Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie [Valor: 3035582 / ISIN: GB00B1G3LR35]
11.07.2024 17:11:51

Annual Financial Report

Albion Enterprise VCT
1.22 GBP 0.00%
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
LEI Number : 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
11 July 2024

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Results announcement
The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.  The highlights include:

  • Increase in total shareholder value of 3.45 pence per share (2.68% on opening Net asset value) (2023: 2.81 pence per share)
  • Net asset value of 125.77 pence per share (2023: 128.60 pence per share)
  • £140.6 million fund size (2023: £129.7 million)
  • Dividends paid of 6.28 pence per share in the year (2023: 6.49 pence per share)
  • £2.5 million shares purchased during the year (2023: £2.9 million)
  • Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 3 September 2024
  • Sale of Egress after the year end, returning over 7 times cost.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV/31Mar2024.pdf

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV

or contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment


