Annual Dossier of the Top 5 Global Business Jet Manufacturers 2019 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Business Jet market has been on the comeback trail while facing headwinds in a difficult & challenging market environment with a difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by ongoing trade wars, regional issues like BREXIT and the volatility in global crude oil prices driven largely by supply-side forces. The IMF has already projected a slowdown of the world economy in 2019 & 2020 in its January 2019 outlook owing primarily to ongoing global trade wars & other macroeconomic challenges as well as regional issues.

The Business Aviation industry, however, has shown resilience over the past decade and the industry is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake registered by industry OEMs in 2018, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory & prices in the used jets market. The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry. Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.



The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service in late 2018 and/or are likely to enter service in 2019 & 2020; led by Gulfstream's G500 & G600, Bombardier's Global 7500 & 8000, Cessna Citation Longitude from Textron Aviation and Embraer's Praetor 500 & 600; is likely to stimulate demand growth over near term.

Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the middle 2020s with a number of industry OEMs, led by Gulfstream & Aerion, working on development of supersonic business jets with active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies underway capable of enabling feasible supersonic flights while meeting regulatory requirements simultaneously.

The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, too, are likely to present a key challenge to traditional general aviation segments in the future as the industry enters one of its most disruptive phases ever. However, the ongoing spate of trade wars, with Boeing-Airbus trade subsidies spat adding further fuel to the fire with the opening of EU as a new front in the Trump initiated trade wars, poses a serious threat to world economic growth rate with IMF already projecting a slowdown in world GDP growth rate for 2019 & 2020.



Against this dynamic & rapidly evolving market & industry backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across key industry OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by them for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the existing environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a relatively improving phase for the industry.



Report Excerpts:



Global Business Jet market on a steady recovery path with improving book to bill ratios, stabilizing of used jets inventory & order backlog positions across industry OEMs

Analysis of Gulfstream's growing Sales Focus on Mainland Europe & expansion of MRO network across Europe & Asia-Pacific Regions

& Asia-Pacific Regions Bombardier upping the ante against Gulfstream as a leaner entity laser-focused on business jets having restructured business portfolio and by leveraging the EIS of the Global 7500, its first serious response to & contender against the G650/G650ER

Insights into Textron Aviation's repositioning strategy focused on the medium to super mid-size business jet segments and spearheaded by the introduction of a triad of new business jets family led by Latitude, Longitude and the Hemisphere

Introduction of New Aircraft Programs by the industry OEMs likely to Stimulate Demand over the near term

Ongoing trade wars pose the most serious threat to slowing down of World GDP growth and of impeding the demand recovery in the business jets market

Era of Supersonic Business Jets round the corner

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 5 OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4: Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturer

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 5 Business Jet OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9: Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2019-2028

Analysis of Emerging Demand Scenario

Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets - 2019-2028 - In Delivery Units & Value Terms

Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts by Segments

Light Jets



Medium Jets



Heavy Jets

Demand Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions

Global Business Jet Production Forecasts for OEMs - In Aircraft Units & Value Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k18vyi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-dossier-of-the-top-5-global-business-jet-manufacturers-2019---gulfstream-bombardier-dassault-embraer-textron-aviation-300880893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets