Announcing Whitefoord's New CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefoord is pleased to announce Dr. Jean O'Connor, JD, DrPH, FACHE has joined Whitefoord as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"Jean is incredibly talented and understands the important work of Whitefoord, Inc. Her values of community, hope and health will serve our families well," said Marie Foster co-chair of the board of Whitefoord, Inc.

Whitefoord was founded in 1995 by Dr. George W. Brumley and his former student, Dr. Veda Johnson, to address the health and educational needs of the children and families of the surrounding school district. Today, Whitefoord serves more than 2500 families and children in Southeast Atlanta through its Federally-Qualified Community Health Center and its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools around early care and education.

Dr. O'Connor brings her more than 20 years of experience in public health and the social determinants of health to Whitefoord. From 2013-2018, she served as the Chronic Disease Director for the State of Georgia. During her time the State, she managed a budget of $30m and had significant impacts on health, such as the reduction of tobacco use and increased access to preventive care for asthma, diabetes, and hypertension. Her commitment to community and social impact is extensive; she is currently serving on several state and national boards, including Georgians for a Healthy Future, Heluna Health, and the American Diabetes Association. She earned her JD and MPH from Emory University and her DrPH from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I am thrilled to be joining Whitefoord to support the staff, board, and community in its next phase of growth," said Dr. O'Connor. "With its incredible diversity and resources, Atlanta and Georgia-based organizations like Whitefoord are serving as leaders for the nation in promoting evidence-based models for place-based health and wellbeing."

About Whitefoord

Whitefoord operates three school-based health center clinics and a family medical center as well as a NAEYC-accredited early care and education program for children ages 0-5. Whitefoord has served as a safety-net and support system for some of our city's most underserved children and families in the greater Edgewood community for more than a quarter of a century. For more information about Whitefoord and our programs, visit www.whitefoord.org or call 404-523-2500 to schedule an appointment or enroll in our education programs.

