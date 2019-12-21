Announcing the winners of the 2019 Chase Plastics Giving Card Campaign

CLARKSTON, Mich., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In previous years, the company donated $1,000 to three charities, but due to the overwhelming response and the compelling stories of giving, three deserving charities were selected to receive donations of $2,500 each.

This year's winning charities were all nominated by customers of Chase Plastics. They include:

Hero Dogs, Inc. - places service dogs with veterans and first-responders in the greater Washington DC area to improve their quality of life, free of charge. They also place skilled home companion dogs with veteran and first-responder families, and facility dogs with qualified clinicians.

Because There Is Hope - furnishes a home away from home for those coming to Spokane, N. Washington, Idaho, and Montana for cancer treatment. They provide free lodging to the patient and caregiver. They believe the fight for wellness should be supported and not burdened by the rigors of handling the minor details of travel and accommodations during the treatment process.

Toms River Field of Dreams- is a project to build a park and playground in the Township of Toms River, NJ, that will benefit children and adults with special needs, giving them a place where they can feel normal. The project, envisioned by parents of children with special needs, will be built to include a baseball field, playground, miniature golf course, and picnic area and address the physical and social inclusion needs of people of all ages and abilities.

The Chase Giving Campaign originally began in 2016 as a way to highlight the charities that Chase Plastics' customers and suppliers were most passionate about. What started as an idea to donate $1,000 to one charity in lieu of spending that money on holiday cards that get thrown away, quickly grew to $1,000 donations to three charities due to the overwhelming response. This year, Chase Plastics used the Giving Card as their holiday card and collected nominations through their website in November and December, resulting in a total of 100 nominations from customers, suppliers and the general public. The result was a record-breaking donation of $7,500 to three nominated charities. Also, in an attempt to raise awareness and (hopefully) donations and volunteerism efforts for "those who give all year," Chase Plastics highlighted a different charity on their social media channels every day of the campaign, including weekends and holidays. The added exposure of some lesser known charities was met with applause and appreciation from those who had submitted their favorite charity. The Chase Giving Card Campaign continues to be well received within the plastics industry, appropriately capping off and highlighting a year filled with philanthropical efforts. Chase Plastics' President Kevin Chase commented, "The outpouring of generosity and the incredible acts of kindness never ceases to amaze us. I am beyond grateful to be part of an industry that continues to create an impact year after year, and I look forward to working together with them to make a difference in 2020."

