Announcing the Launch of The Second Annual 401(K) Champion Award for Participants Who "Love" Their 401(k)s

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applications are now open for the second annual 401(k) Champion Award honoring employees who "love" their 401(k)s, sponsored by Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. and founder, Julie Jason. A 401(k) Champion leads by example. He or she is committed to act now to secure a retirement someday in the future.

About the award

Three Champions will receive cash awards of $1,000 each in April 2020 based on an application submitted online. The judges will consider applicants' answers to the following questions:

1) If you were to advise co-workers on why they should participate in (and/or maximize) their 401(k)s, what would you say?

2) If you were to be named as a 401(k) Champion, what would you be willing to do to inspire nonparticipants to participate in the 401(k)?The award is open to all ages 21 or older who currently participate in their 401(k)s.

The deadline to submit your application is January 31, 2020. Go to JulieJason.com/award for more information.

Why the 401(k)?

According to the American Institute of CPAs, "A 401(k) can be one of your best tools for creating a secure retirement. They provide two key advantages. First, all contributions and earnings to your 401(k) are tax-deferred, meaning you only pay taxes on contributions and earnings when the money is withdrawn. Second, many employers provide matching contributions to your 401(k) account. If your employer does this, try to at least contribute the amount that gets you the maximum match; to do otherwise is to walk away from 'free money.'"

"Through the 401(k) Champion Award we want to help today's workers avoid the regret retirees feel because they missed opportunities when they were young," explained Jason. "No one should retire saying: I wish I had started saving and investing when I first became eligible for a 401(k)."

About the sponsors

The award is the initiative of financial literacy proponent, Julie Jason, and her firm, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Stamford, Conn.).

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. is an independently owned fiduciary boutique that serves high net worth families ($5 million minimum) as investment counsel. The firm is SEC registered, with offices in Stamford, Conn.

http://www.jacksongrant.us Tel: 203-322-1198

Founder, Julie Jason, JD, LLM, got her start on Wall Street as a lawyer. Through her award-winning columns, books and posts, she shares insights gained from 30 years in money management and law. She writes for audiences of every financial means, promoting investor education and protection through her column (syndicated by King Features), Forbes.com posts, and her books. http://www.juliejason.com

SOURCE Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacksongrant.us

SOURCE Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.