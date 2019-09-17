17.09.2019 10:05:00

Announcing The Gift of Participation, 3rd edition, the Ultimate Guidebook on Clinical Research Participation

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is pleased to announce the release of the third edition of The Gift of Participation. Written by CISCRP Founder, Ken Getz, the book is a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide for patients, caregivers and families to navigate the clinical research process. The new edition offers a fresh look at why participation in clinical research matters. The book features important updates on core information and new areas including the role of social and digital media in clinical research, the collection of bio-marker data and generic materials, evolving rules on clinical trial results disclosure, and more.

Clinical trials are essential to public health. Behind every medicine and treatment available are clinical trials and volunteers who sacrificed their time. Author Ken Getz notes, "For the majority of people, the idea of clinical trials is a new and unfamiliar one. Most people first learn of them at the same time they are diagnosed with a serious illness for which no medication is available or adequate. This rush to navigate the unfamiliar terrain of clinical trials is often overwhelming and confusing."

According to CISCRP's 2017 Perceptions and Insights Study, a majority of the public, close to 70%, has never or rarely considered clinical studies as an option when discussing treatment or medication options with their doctor. This may come as a result of common myths about clinical research. The nonprofit CISCRP strives to debunk these myths and help patients and their caregivers understand the clinical research process and what it means to be a clinical research participant.

For many patients, clinical trials can be life changing due to the access participants gain to cutting-edge research and expert medical care. Clinical trial participant Meisha Brown was involved in clinical trials from the time she was 8 years old for Burkitt lymphoma. In the book's foreword she shares, "An opportunity to participate in a clinical trial offered me a beam of hope and gave me a fighting chance when the state of affairs was seemingly hopeless."

To order a copy of The Gift of Participation, visit CISCRP's online store at https://ciscrp-educational-resource-store.myshopify.com/. All proceeds are donated to CISCRP and supports the educational initiatives to assist those seeking to learn more about volunteering in clinical trials.

About CISCRP:
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP offers free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to support CISCRP's educational initiatives.

 

