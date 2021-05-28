SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’568 0.3%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0974 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’900 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’231 -6.6%  Dollar 0.8994 0.2%  Öl 69.8 0.5% 

28.05.2021 20:05:00

Announcing The Boughner Family Endowment

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Robert Boughner, a Meadows parent since 2017 and recent addition to the Meadows Board of Trustees, has generously donated funds to The Meadows School to create The Boughner Family Endowment. This endowment will support diversity and inclusivity initiatives for the school now and into the future.

The Meadows School in Las Vegas, NV (PRNewsfoto/The Meadows School)

"Gifts like Mr. Boughner's live in perpetuity, allowing the school's present and future leadership to continue to raise the bar with regard to professional development without worrying about how that development impacts the yearly budget," states Jeremy Gregersen, Head of School.

Specifically, The Boughner Family Endowment will allow the school to send students and faculty to the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) People of Color Conference, the NAIS Student Diversity Leadership Conference, and bring targeted speakers and trainers to campus each year. This aligns with The Meadows Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategic Plan that launched in the fall of 2020.

"On behalf of my family, we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate a program of such caliber. We look forward to participating in the program as it is consistent with the school's motto 'In Pursuit of Excellence,'" says Boughner.

"In stepping forward with this gift, Mr. Boughner is helping The Meadows School to take its place as a leader in providing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive atmosphere for its staff and students," adds Gregersen.

The Boughner Family Endowment is the newest named endowment for the school. Adding and growing endowments allows The Meadows to invest in enriched academic programs, professional development, and financial aid. For more information on endowment giving or this program, please contact The Meadows School's Director of Advancement, Heidi Lee, at hlee@themeadowsschool.org.

About The Meadows School
The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just under 900 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

Media Contact
Lauren Walker
Director of Marketing & Communications
The Meadows School
lwalker@themeadowsschool.org 
702-797-5912

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-boughner-family-endowment-301301843.html

SOURCE The Meadows School

﻿

