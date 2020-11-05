|
Announcing the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are delighted to announce the three winners of the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.
The three laureates will participate in a week-long study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels, which traditionally takes place in the fall. In view of this year's extraordinary public health circumstances due to the pandemic, the planning of the 2021 study tour is contingent on the latest epidemiological developments and the removal of travel restrictions in Europe and Canada.
The 2020 winners are:
- Léa Carrier (Longueuil, Quebec) for her story Ce qu'il reste de Dunkerque
- Jacob Lorinc (Toronto, Ontario) for his story McMaster looked overseas for help on a COVID-19 vaccine
- Claire Porter Robbins (Calgary, Alberta) for her pieceGreece seeks aid for new migrant housing
Jury members include:
- Dr. Christian Burgsmüller, Chargé d'affaires, Delegation of the European Union to Canada
- Manon Cornellier, Le Devoir editorialist
- Patrick Leblond, professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa
- Leslie MacKinnon, iPolitics journalist
- Hugo Rodrigues, the Canadian Association of Journalists representative and managing editor of the CornwallStandard Freeholder
The European Union Delegation is pleased to partner with the CAJ on this initiative aimed at giving young Canadian journalists an opportunity to advance their career goals and form life-long bonds with Europeans. All study tour expenses are paid for by the European Union Delegation to Canada. Winners also benefit from a one-year Canadian Association of Journalists membership or one-year membership renewal.
We would like to thank all those who expressed an interest and entered the contest. We are looking forward to the next edition of the EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship in 2021.
The Delegation of the European Union to Canada is a diplomatic mission with the mandate to promote the policies and positions of the European Union in Canada, to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as to give visibility, promote and strengthen EU-Canada relations. Follow us @EUinCanada
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. Follow @caj and facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists.
