SMI 10’310 0.2%  SPI 12’838 0.3%  Dow 28’431 2.1%  DAX 12’563 1.9%  Euro 1.0720 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’218 1.8%  Gold 1’943 2.0%  Dollar 0.9075 -0.5%  Öl 41.2 0.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2020 16:36:00

Announcing the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are delighted to announce the three winners of the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

The three laureates will participate in a week-long study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels, which traditionally takes place in the fall. In view of this year's extraordinary public health circumstances due to the pandemic, the planning of the 2021 study tour is contingent on the latest epidemiological developments and the removal of travel restrictions in Europe and Canada.

The 2020 winners are:

  • Léa Carrier (Longueuil, Quebec) for her story Ce qu'il reste de Dunkerque
  • Jacob Lorinc (Toronto, Ontario) for his story McMaster looked overseas for help on a COVID-19 vaccine
  • Claire Porter Robbins (Calgary, Alberta) for her pieceGreece seeks aid for new migrant housing

Jury members include:

  • Dr. Christian Burgsmüller, Chargé d'affaires, Delegation of the European Union to Canada
  • Manon Cornellier, Le Devoir editorialist
  • Patrick Leblond, professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa
  • Leslie MacKinnon, iPolitics journalist
  • Hugo Rodrigues, the Canadian Association of Journalists representative and managing editor of the CornwallStandard Freeholder

The European Union Delegation is pleased to partner with the CAJ on this initiative aimed at giving young Canadian journalists an opportunity to advance their career goals and form life-long bonds with Europeans. All study tour expenses are paid for by the European Union Delegation to Canada. Winners also benefit from a one-year Canadian Association of Journalists membership or one-year membership renewal.

We would like to thank all those who expressed an interest and entered the contest. We are looking forward to the next edition of the EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship in 2021.

The Delegation of the European Union to Canada is a diplomatic mission with the mandate to promote the policies and positions of the European Union in Canada, to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as to give visibility, promote and strengthen EU-Canada relations. Follow us @EUinCanada

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. Follow @caj and facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.57
2.62 %
CieFinRichemont 63.04
2.54 %
Geberit 565.40
2.50 %
Lonza Grp 624.20
2.19 %
UBS Group 11.80
1.99 %
Swiss Re 71.68
0.22 %
Swisscom 479.50
0.02 %
Roche Hldg G 321.80
-0.40 %
Novartis 76.62
-0.56 %
Nestle 107.14
-1.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:40
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
10:49
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
08:08
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
08:05
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:13
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
US-Wahl noch immer offen: Chancen von Biden verbessern sich - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE kritisert Wahlbetrugsvorwürfe von Trump
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Wahl im Fokus: US-Dollar stark gefragt - Euro, Pfund, Yen unter Druck
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl weiter offen: Wall Street stärker -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Zeit zum Umschichten? Deutsche-Bank-Experte empfiehlt Value-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: Wall Street stärker -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Am heimischen Markt bröckeln die Gewinne. Beim deutschen Leitindex geht es im Donnerstagshandel nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit