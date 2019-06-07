07.06.2019 04:00:00

Announcing the 2019 Eye Level Literary Award for Child Authors

BANGKOK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a recognized leader in the education industry, is delighted to announce that registration for the annual Eye Level Literary Award is now open till July 31, 2019, for children between the ages of 4 and 9. Over the last two decades, the Eye Level Literary Award has recognized creativity and excellence in writing; this year, the focus of the contest will be on illustrated writing.

Details on registration can be found at MyEyeLevel.com. and the topic will be announced on the day of the event in August. Registered contestants will have to produce a drawing along with 50 written words to describe it. Practice topics can be obtained by contacting the local Eye Level learning centers and children can get an idea about the output of the contest by watching the video posted on the website.

Local judges will select finalists at the country level and three global winners will be appointed by official judges of Eye Level. The Global Award winners will receive a free trip to Seoul along with a tour of this magnificent capital city over a three-day period. As can be expected, the winners will be accompanied by one parent or guardian to attend a formal ceremony.

For every registration to the Eye Level Literary Award, Eye Level will donate $1 to Save the Children, an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world through education and socioeconomic opportunities. This charitable effort is being coordinated by the World Youth & Culture Foundation and the Daekyo Culture Foundation.

About Eye Level

As of 2019, more than 2 million children from 18 countries have experienced Eye Level programs. In essence, the Eye Level programs begin with a diagnostic test followed by one-on-one coaching and self-directed learning, leading to mastery learning. This is derived from Noonnoppi, Eye Level's Korean domestic brand that translates into "eye level." At learning centers around the world, the Eye Level curriculum is delivered in such a way to foment a love for learning.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190530/2482009-1

SOURCE Eye Level

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.06.19
Massiver Anstieg der US-Ölvorräte
06.06.19
Vontobel: Belt-and-Road Initiative: Derinews Juni 2019
06.06.19
10.000er-Traum lebt weiter
06.06.19
Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Musik-Streaming
06.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Low Vola-Strategie, American Airlines & Lufthansa
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.06.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Frankenstärke
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Zur Rose intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit Migros - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Studie: So schneiden Schweizer Banken im internationalen Vergleich ab
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla bringt das kostenfreie Supercharging zurück - aber es gibt einen Haken
Tecan bestätigt finanzielle Ziele für 2019 - Aktie deutlich im Plus
Defizit in der US-Handelsbilanz gesunken - starker Exportrückgang
Warum sich der Franken zum Euro wenig verändert zeigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag freundlich. In Deutschland musste der DAX abgeben. Die Wall Street konnte zulegen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB