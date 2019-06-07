Announcing the 2019 Eye Level Literary Award for Child Authors

BANGKOK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a recognized leader in the education industry, is delighted to announce that registration for the annual Eye Level Literary Award is now open till July 31, 2019, for children between the ages of 4 and 9. Over the last two decades, the Eye Level Literary Award has recognized creativity and excellence in writing; this year, the focus of the contest will be on illustrated writing.

Details on registration can be found at MyEyeLevel.com. and the topic will be announced on the day of the event in August. Registered contestants will have to produce a drawing along with 50 written words to describe it. Practice topics can be obtained by contacting the local Eye Level learning centers and children can get an idea about the output of the contest by watching the video posted on the website.

Local judges will select finalists at the country level and three global winners will be appointed by official judges of Eye Level. The Global Award winners will receive a free trip to Seoul along with a tour of this magnificent capital city over a three-day period. As can be expected, the winners will be accompanied by one parent or guardian to attend a formal ceremony.

For every registration to the Eye Level Literary Award, Eye Level will donate $1 to Save the Children, an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world through education and socioeconomic opportunities. This charitable effort is being coordinated by the World Youth & Culture Foundation and the Daekyo Culture Foundation.



About Eye Level

As of 2019, more than 2 million children from 18 countries have experienced Eye Level programs. In essence, the Eye Level programs begin with a diagnostic test followed by one-on-one coaching and self-directed learning, leading to mastery learning. This is derived from Noonnoppi, Eye Level's Korean domestic brand that translates into "eye level." At learning centers around the world, the Eye Level curriculum is delivered in such a way to foment a love for learning.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190530/2482009-1

SOURCE Eye Level