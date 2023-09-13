Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'987 0.1%  SPI 14'457 0.0%  Dow 34'646 -0.1%  DAX 15'716 -0.5%  Euro 0.9591 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'242 -0.3%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 23'251 3.8%  Dollar 0.8912 0.0%  Öl 91.9 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Apple908440NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Lalique-Aktie: Lalique verdient im ersten Halbjahr weniger - Umsatz gesteigert
Peach Property-Aktie: Peach Property schiebt Entscheid über Rückzahlung von Hybridanleihe weiter auf
Evolva-Aktie: Änderungen der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit Nice & Green
Goldpreis: Nahe am Dreiwochentief
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil über 1,07 US-Dollar - Euro/Franken-Paar nimmt 0,96er Marke ins Visier
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Van Lanschot Aktie [Valor: 821784 / ISIN: NL0000302636]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2023 08:30:00

Announcing planned legal merger between Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management

Van Lanschot
26.90 EUR -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 13 September 2023

Van Lanschot Kempen today filed its proposal to merge Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management NV at the Chamber of Commerce in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. A few days ago, Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management did the same at the Registry of the Antwerp Enterprise Court, in a next step towards a full merger of Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden.

On 6 April 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden’s shareholders completed the accelerated acquisition by Van Lanschot Kempen of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden. The proposal just filed involves the cross-border legal merger that will see Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management (the acquired company) merge with Van Lanschot Kempen (the acquirer) on 31 December 2023. Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management will cease to exist on 1 January 2024. The merger is subject to regulatory approval.

From 1 January 2024, Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden will continue as Mercier Van Lanschot, a name reflecting the combine’s complementarity. Private Clients in Belgium will be reporting as a separate segment from that same date.

Media Relations        
Maud van Gaal and Daan Joosen

T +31 20 354 45 85 mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations        
Tosca Holtland

T +31 20 354 45 90 investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Van Lanschot

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
12.09.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte haussieren weiter
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.09.23 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
12.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'454.02 19.31 3YSSMU
Short 11'680.12 13.76 GXSSMU
Short 12'107.49 8.98 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'987.13 12.09.2023 17:31:30
Long 10'548.52 19.31 VYSSMU
Long 10'318.96 13.76 CTSSMU
Long 9'874.95 8.91 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
BP-Aktie: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit