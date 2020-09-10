+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
10.09.2020 02:15:00

Announcing OXY® Total Care® Acne Treatments With Hyaluronic Acid For Hormonal Acne At Any Age

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1974, OXY® has been a go-to brand for strong and effective solutions for stubborn teen acne. But acne can affect all ages. Today we proudly announce OXY® Total Care® daily acne therapy for all ages and acne-prone skin types. Each multi-functional product is formulated with HydroTreat™ Technology – a combination of hydrating Hyaluronic Acid plus a dermatologist-recommended acne medication – to help clear, smooth, and replenish skin using trusted and effective ingredients.

  • OXY® Total Care® Creamy Cleanser: A daily facial cleanser designed to deep-clean and moisturize all skin types. The soothing, foaming cleanser nourishes and moisturizes as a gentle level of a clinically proven acne medication helps clear your skin and prevent future breakouts without stripping or over-drying your face.
  • OXY® Total Care® Clarifying Moisturizer: Clinically proven to moisturize, control facial oil, and help eliminate acne pimples. This all-in-one moisturizer features highly effective, dermatologist-recommended benzoyl peroxide to treat and help prevent breakouts as it softens and smooths your skin. Designed for all skin types and leaves a matte finish – even on oily skin.
  • OXY® Total Care® Vitamin C Serum: A unique serum that combines highly stable Vitamin C, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and dermatologist-recommended acne medicine for soft, clear skin that glows. Evens and brightens the appearance of skin tone, helps fade acne marks, and features K-Beauty-inspired fermented-mushroom extract – shown to help speed up the skin's natural regenerating properties.

Each OXY® Total Care® product provides 9-benefits-in-1 to simplify your skincare routine, is oil-free, and won't clog pores. Designed for daily use, OXY® Total Care® works as a system or individually with other OXY® Acne Medication products to hydrate and smooth skin and to control hormonal and stress acne and dryness at any age. OXY® Total Care® is dermatologist-tested and is not tested on animals.

OXY® Total Care® products are now available for under $20 at Walgreens, at Publix, Shop Rite, Albertsons/Safeway, UNFI/Supervalu, and Ahold/Delhaize grocery stores, and online on OXYTotalCare.com and Amazon.com.

ABOUT THE MENTHOLATUM COMPANY
The Mentholatum Company is a health and wellness company headquartered in Orchard Park, N.Y., dedicated to providing effective solutions to consumers' healthcare needs. Brands include Mentholatum® topical Cough and Cold and Pain relievers, OXY® Acne treatments, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, Hada Labo Tokyo and pHisoderm® skincare, and Softlips® lipcare. For more information, please visit us.mentholatum.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-oxy-total-care-acne-treatments-with-hyaluronic-acid-for-hormonal-acne-at-any-age-301127012.html

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company

