Announcing Mastercam's 2019 Wildest Parts Competition Winners

TOLLAND, Conn., Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNC Software, Inc., the developers of Mastercam, has announced the winners of the 2018-2019 Wildest Parts Competition. The Wildest Parts Competition is held each year to encourage student interest and participation in manufacturing. The competition is open to students at the secondary and postsecondary levels to create parts demonstrating creativity and technical skill using Mastercam. The Wildest Parts Competition has been revamped this year, adding a new division for professional Mastercam users to enter parts they created.

In the Secondary Division, Riley Traver from Van Buren Tech won first place for submitting a sprinting spike base plate. Sports are a big part of Traver's life. He has been running track since 7th grade and will continue into college next year. Traver said that making this part was hands down the most challenging project he has even undertaken in his two years in the Advanced Manufacturing program.

Sebastian Johnson from Hamilton High School placed 2nd with a Da Vinci Cryptex. Savannah Schneider, from Capital High School, placed 3rd with her submission of custom stirrups.

In the Postsecondary Division, Colin May from Erie Community College won first place for submitting an engine block. May wanted to make an aluminum V8 engine block for a while, and he comes from a family that has been in the manufacturing industry for more than 50 years. He had to juggle work, school classes, and finding the time to work on his engine block. But he finished it and is extremely proud of what he has accomplished.

Robert Englehart from Washington State University placed 2nd with an oil pan. Ryan Speidel, from Erie Community College, came in 3rd with a BMX stem.

In the Teams Division, Seth Culp's group from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College submitted a steam engine. Their USS Monitor Steam Engine was a challenge, and they had less than a semester to design in SOLIDWORKS® and finish the part in Mastercam.

Tyler Dorsey and teammates from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College placed 2nd with their shark bottle opener. Blake Bishop and Jeff Harper from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College placed 3rd with their complex gears.

In the Professional Division, Lee Yung Cheng from Shih-Cheng Precision Technology submitted a bone plate. Because of the need to fit the human bone accurately, there were many challenges to overcome such as irregular complex surfaces, multi-angle drilling, and more.

Zane Decker, an instructor from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, placed 2nd with a logo puck which he used to demonstrate 2D toolpaths for his students.

Every entrant in the competition receives a Mastercam t-shirt, and the winning entrants receive cash awards, certificates, and other prizes for their placement in the competition.

Even as this year's winners are announced, it's time for teachers, students, and professionals to start thinking about what they will submit for the 2020 Masters of CAM Wildest Parts Competition. Submissions must be received before the June 30 deadline.

For more information on the Wildest Parts Competition, along with entry form and competition rules, please visit https://www.mastercam.com/en-us/Competitions/WildestParts.

SOURCE CNC Software, Inc.