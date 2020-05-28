28.05.2020 00:30:00

Announcing Dare to Be Free Press

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare to Be Free Press is a new independent press from entrepreneur Gary Dean Simpson and his wife and business partner, Amy E. Simpson. The press will publish character-rich, visual journeys that provoke, elevate, and inspire.

With a resume of entrepreneurship, screenwriting, producing and business, Gary Dean realized that there are hundreds of extraordinary stories deadlocked in the Hollywood machine. The couple decided to unleash these narratives and convert them into cinematic-style graphic novels – like page-turning movies – and bring them to the cutting-edge audience.

The couple is introducing a fresh, original perspective into the literary world with their focus on graphic novels and the profound opportunity for "visual fanship" of connossieurs of illustration. From there, the published offerings will expand into innovative poetry, modern fiction, and more, all presented in unique visual formats.

"We recognized that there are so many amazing stories out there that deserve to be told, but that might not fit into the traditional publishing mold," Amy explains.

Dare to Be Free Press' debut catalog will consist of groundbreaking graphic novels featuring art from international artists. The first book is slated to be published September 2020 with at least four others planned in the next twelve months. Highlights include: 

SOMEDAY COMES PARADISE by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Enid Balam [September 2020]. A dark, Southern coming-of-age story of a mother and son in a violent world, both hoping to find paradise. [MATURE]

ARCHAEA by Gary Dean Simpson, Story by Gary Dean Simpson and Webb Millsaps, Art by Graeme Howard [January 2021], A gripping sci-fi saga of humankind fighting to escape extinction [TEEN].

BONE CRUSHER by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Garrie Gastonny [April 2021], An action-filled urban thriller in which a crew of East Coast kids must escape their personal demons.

THE MARVELOUS MAGIC OF PLOW'S CANDY: A BASEBALL SAGA by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by James E. Lyle [July 2021], A family-friendly tale reflecting the magic of the past with the today's reality…Willy Wonka meets Field of Dreams.

As they expand, the press will continue to publish 4-5 titles per year in both print and ebook.

Connect with Dare to Be Free Press at daretobefreepress.com, on Instagram and Facebook @daretobefreepress.

Publicity Contact: Emma Boyer, Smith Publicity, Inc.
856.489.8654 x305 / emma.boyer@smithpublicity.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-dare-to-be-free-press-301066541.html

SOURCE Dare to Be Free Press

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.89
5.38 %
UBS Group 10.42
3.84 %
Swiss Re 67.60
2.11 %
Zurich Insur Gr 307.40
1.86 %
LafargeHolcim 39.28
1.81 %
Alcon 58.60
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’331.00
-2.63 %
Roche Hldg G 332.10
-3.53 %
Lonza Grp 462.90
-4.71 %
Sika 166.00
-6.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Bloomberg Markets: CME Tries Again to Make Three-Year Treasury Futures a Thing
27.05.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
27.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Products News - Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
27.05.20
Defensive Werte bremsen den SMI
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft rund 5 Millionen Aktien
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Ypsomed verdient 2019/20 deutlich weniger - letztlich höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Minus, während der deutsche Markt deutliche Gewinne verbuchen konnte. Die Wall Street-Anleger hievten die Börsen ins Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB