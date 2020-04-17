Announcing Choose Your Own Adventure Baby Board Books

WAITSFIELD, Vt., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® gamebook series announced the September 2020 release of board books based on the classic interactive books. The publisher launched the new "Choose Your Own Adventure: Your First Adventure" series with adaptations from bestselling titles: The Abominable Snowman, Journey Under The Sea, and Space And Beyond. All three titles were originally written by the series' founder, R. A. Montgomery. The adaptations are intended for ages 0-3, and each title has been abridged from 17000 words to 350.

ABOUT CHOOSECO

Chooseco is a purpose-built publishing house which brought the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure gamebook series back to print. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies. Chooseco is based in Vermont. It boasts a creative team dedicated to promoting literacy through immersive interactive stories.

