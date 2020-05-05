Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the first quarter of 2020, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first quarter of 2020 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS

R$ million

Balance Sheet BRGAAP Adjustments and Reclassifications 2 IFRS BRGAAP Adjustments and Reclassifications 2 IFRS

Mar/31/2020



Dec/31/2019

Total Assets 1,982,498 (134,396) 1,848,102 1,738,713 (101,232) 1,637,481 Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6 1,350,019 (42,131) 1,307,888 1,164,753 3,535 1,168,288 (-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost5 (46,240) 3,493 (42,747) (38,888) 2,859 (36,029) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 165,603 (81,534) 84,069 166,676 (89,930) 76,746 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (2,942) 2,809 (133) (3,162) 3,076 (86) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 389,955 (19,047) 370,908 345,677 (22,748) 322,929 Tax Assets7 73,096 (7,119) 65,977 56,835 (7,875) 48,960 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets 53,007 9,133 62,140 46,822 9,851 56,673













Total Liabilities 1,847,233 (142,648) 1,704,585 1,595,865 (107,849) 1,488,016 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,476,139 (140,568) 1,335,571 1,265,471 (105,641) 1,159,830 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 88,079 220 88,299 48,008 21 48,029 Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 944 3,747 4,691 959 3,181 4,140 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan 211,113 1,118 212,231 217,216 1,118 218,334 Provisions 20,217 - 20,217 21,454 - 21,454 Tax Liabilities 7 10,248 (4,347) 5,901 13,870 (5,979) 7,891 Other Liabilities 40,493 (2,818) 37,675 28,887 (549) 28,338 Total Stockholders' Equity 135,265 8,252 143,517 142,848 6,617 149,465 Non-controlling Interests 11,641 2,068 13,709 10,861 1,679 12,540 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 123,624 6,184 129,808 131,987 4,938 136,925

1BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;



2Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;







3Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS; 4Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;







5Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;









6Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;



7Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies; 8Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.











Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.

R$ million

Reconciliation Stockholders Equity * Result * Mar/31/2020 1st Q/20 4th Q/19 1st Q/19 BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 123,624 3,401 7,482 6,710 (a)Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets 1,580 (136) 1,569 (74) (b)Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets (654) (126) (250) 125 (c)Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. 438 (1) (1) (1) (d)Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets 1,906 (21) (36) (39) (e)Financial Lease Operations 156 (37) (61) (36) (f) Other adjustments 2,758 379 (29) 62 IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 129,808 3,459 8,674 6,747 IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders 13,709 219 41 156 IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders 143,517 3,678 8,715 6,903 * Events net of tax effects











Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements











(a)In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9

(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.

(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.

(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.

(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.

(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.

9More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2020.











For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.

R$ million

Recurring Result 1st Q/20 1st Q/19

BRGAAP IFRS Variation BRGAAP IFRS Variation Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 3,401 3,459 58 6,710 6,747 37 Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events (510) (324) (186) (167) - (167) Goodwill Amortization (186) - (186) (167) - (167) Mark to Market of Collateralized Securities (307) (307) - - - - Others (18) (18) - - - - Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 3,912 3,784 (128) 6,877 6,747 (130)

The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, May 4th, 2020.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

