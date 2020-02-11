11.02.2020 01:16:00

Announcement to the Market

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 4th quarter of 2019 ending December 31, 2019 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www . itau . com . br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, February 11 in English at 08:00 a.m. (EST) and in Portuguese at 09:30 a.m. (EST).

São Paulo – SP, February 10, 2020.

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-to-the-market-301002354.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.02.20
Exodus der Großanleger aus dem Ölmarkt
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.02.20
US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
10.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit physical Settlement
10.02.20
SMI verteidigt die 11.000er-Marke
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Patente für Winklevoss-Zwillinge: Nutzbarkeit von Stablecoins soll verbessert werden
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte zum Wochenstart einen leichten Zuwachs verzeichnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;