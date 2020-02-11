|
11.02.2020 01:16:00
Announcement to the Market
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 4th quarter of 2019 ending December 31, 2019 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www . itau . com . br/investor-relations).
Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, February 11 in English at 08:00 a.m. (EST) and in Portuguese at 09:30 a.m. (EST).
São Paulo – SP, February 10, 2020.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-to-the-market-301002354.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
