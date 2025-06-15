Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PRESS RELEASE
June 15, 2025

Announcement regarding the governance
of Renault Group

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 15,2025After 5 years at the head of Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to step down and pursue new challenges outside the automotive sector.

The Board of Directors, convened by its Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, expressed their gratitude to Luca de Meo for the turnaround and transformation of Renault Group and accepted that his departure would be effective from July 15, 2025. Luca de Meo will continue to perform his duties until that date.

The Board of Directors has initiated the process of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer based on the already defined succession plan.

The Board of Directors has expressed its confidence in the quality and experience of the management team to continue and accelerate Renault Group’s transformation strategy into this new phase.

"For five years, Luca de Meo has worked to restore Renault Group to its rightful place. Under his leadership, our company has returned to a healthy foundation, boasts an impressive range of products and has resumed growth. Besides being an exceptional captain of industry, Luca de Meo is also a creative, committed, passionate and inspiring individual. Today, the entire company joins me in thanking him for all these years and all the collective challenges successfully met. On a personal level, I will always remember the quality of our relations during this unforgettable journey. This also gives me the opportunity to warmly thank the Group's employees who have worked alongside us for the recovery of this emblematic company that we are all so proud of.” highlighted Jean-Dominique Senard.

"There comes a time in one’s life when one knows the job is done. At Renault Group, we have faced immense challenges in less than five years! We have achieved what many thought impossible. Today, the results speak for themselves: they are the best in our history. We have a strong team and an agile organization. We also have a strategic plan ready for the next generation of products. That is why I have decided it is time for me to hand over the baton. I am leaving a transformed company, poised for the future, to apply my experience to other sectors and embark on new adventures.” shared Luca de Meo. "Leading Renault Group has been a privilege. It has been a human and industrial adventure that only happens once in a lifetime. For this, I will always be grateful to the women and men of this company - the ‘Renaulutionnaires’ - for their passion, their commitment and their conviction. They are the true driving engines. Moreover, I would like to thank Jean-Dominique Senard for choosing me several years ago, for his support and trust, as well as the Board of Directors, for believing in our projects. And the best is yet to come...".

     
RENAULT GROUP
MEDIA RELATIONS 		Valérie GILLOT
+33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@renault.com 		Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
     rie.yamane@renault.com

 

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTORS RELATIONS 		Philippine de Schonen
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
+33 6 13 45 68 39

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment