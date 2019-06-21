<
21.06.2019 08:27:32

Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

21-Jun-2019 / 07:27 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

DATE: June 20, 2019

 

Fitch Ratings has affirmed T. Garanti Bankası A.Ş's ratings on June 20, 2019. Outlook remained 'Negative' on Long-term FC and LC IDR.

 

Bank's current ratings are as follows.

 

Fitch ( 20 June 2019 )

Long Term FC IDR

BB-/ Negative Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

Long Term TL IDR

BB/ Negative Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

Viability Rating

b+

Support

3

National Long-term Rating

AA(tur)

National Long-term Rating Outlook

Stable

Long Term Senior unsecured notes

BB-

Short Term Senior unsecured notes

B

Subordinated notes  

B+

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
