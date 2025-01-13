Announcement of the selection of candidates for the position of CEO of Amber Grid

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’723 -0.6%  SPI 15’621 -0.7%  Dow 42’068 0.3%  DAX 20’149 -0.3%  Euro 0.9387 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’955 -0.5%  Gold 2’666 -0.9%  Bitcoin 84’269 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9195 0.3%  Öl 81.2 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Citigroup- und Goldman Sachs-Aktien: Was Analysten vor den Quartalszahlen erwarten
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Darum ist die Amazon-Aktie für Bernstein 2025 ein Favorit
TSMC-Aktie bleibt trotz KI-bedingtem Gewinnpotenzial zunächst unter Druck
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie, IonQ-Aktie und Rigetti-Aktie: Quantencomputing-Aktien erneut unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Amber Grid AB Aktie [Valor: 20906149 / ISIN: LT0000128696]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.01.2025 17:18:43

Announcement of the selection of candidates for the position of CEO of Amber Grid

Amber Grid AB
1.23 EUR 0.82%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Approaching the end of the 5-year term of the current CEO of Amber Grid and following the decision of the Board, the selection of candidates for the position of the Company's CEO has been announced. Applications are invited until February 1, 2025.

Requirements for candidates are published here and here (only in LT).

After completion of the selection procedures and verification of the candidates in accordance with the requirements of the laws on the protection of objects important for ensuring national security and the prevention of corruption, the decision on the appointment of the CEO from among the selected candidates will be made by the Company's Board.

It is planned that the Board of Amber Grid will appoint the CEO of the company at the beginning of April, 2025.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


Nachrichten zu Amber Grid AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amber Grid AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ein spannendes Rennen
11:00 Ausblick 2025 und die Vontobel Top Picks für das neue Jahr
09:12 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz gesucht
09:04 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
10.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit https://structuredproducts.raiffeisen.ch/isin/CH1408627235
10.01.25 Celebrating Bitcoin’s 16th Birthday: A Look at Achievements in the Crypto Space
09.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc
08.01.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’161.70 19.82 BTNSHU
Short 12’421.22 13.75 OGSSMU
Short 12’872.74 8.92 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’701.72 13.01.2025 17:30:07
Long 11’219.07 19.99 SSRM9U
Long 10’927.03 13.36 SSQMRU
Long 10’490.53 8.96 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: USA wollen neue Ausfuhrbeschränkungen für KI-Technologien durchsetzen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Dogecoin-Absturz – Kryptomarkt verliert Millionen
Idorsia beruft Anleihegläubigerversammlung ein - Idorsia-Aktie fällt zweistellig
Wall Street Pepe: Was man über den neuen Meme Coin wissen muss
Darum ist die Amazon-Aktie für Bernstein 2025 ein Favorit
SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Tesla vor Milliardenverlust: Rückruf und Trump setzen Aktie unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten