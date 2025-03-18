Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting 26 March 2025, representing 30.27 percent of the company’s share capital, or 544,852 shares.

26 March 2025 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

