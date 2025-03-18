|
18.03.2025 19:10:52
Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors
Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting 26 March 2025, representing 30.27 percent of the company’s share capital, or 544,852 shares.
26 March 2025 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl
