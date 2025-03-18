Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’052 -0.1%  SPI 17’287 0.1%  Dow 41’523 -0.8%  DAX 23’381 1.0%  Euro 0.9593 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’485 0.7%  Gold 3’033 1.1%  Bitcoin 71’331 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8763 -0.6%  Öl 70.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Vonovia SE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Tencent präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Instone Real Estate Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Yuga-Manager warnt vor möglichem Preisverfall bei Ethereum in einem Bärenmarkt
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag in Rot
Suche...
Groenlandsbanken Aktie [Valor: 636081 / ISIN: DK0010230630]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
18.03.2025 19:10:52

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Groenlandsbanken
855.00 DKK 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting 26 March 2025, representing 30.27 percent of the company’s share capital, or 544,852 shares.

26 March 2025 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment