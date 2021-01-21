SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’871 1.6%  Bitcoin 31’177 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 55.7 -0.5% 

21.01.2021 04:12:00

Announcement of Results of Tender Offer for Any and All 2024 Notes by Simpar Europe

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpar S.A. ("Simpar") announces that the cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by its finance subsidiary, Simpar Europe (formerly JSL Europe), for any and all of its outstanding US$625,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.750% notes due 2024 (the "Notes") (144A CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 46590PAB9 / US46590PAB94 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN Nos. L5800PAB8 / USL5800PAB87), guaranteed by Simpar, expired at 5:00 p.m.New York City time on January 15, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time and considering tenders received pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures by 5:00 p.m.New York City time on January 20, 2021, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$389,861,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The financing condition relating to the consummation of the Tender Offer has been satisfied and Simpar Europe expects to accept and make payment on January 22, 2021 for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered.

Holders of Notes who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,067.50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

Of the US$235,139,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding, US$51,411,000 is held by Simpar Europe and will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

Simpar S.A.
Denys Marc Ferrez
Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance and
Investor Relations Officer

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-results-of-tender-offer-for-any-and-all-2024-notes-by-simpar-europe-301212168.html

SOURCE Simpar Europe

