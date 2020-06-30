Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 12:16:00

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 June, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,256,712 shares of Series A and 423,094,356 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,566,148.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 30 June 2020.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86 013 million and the number of employees was 43,360. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3140304

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3140304/1271388.pdf

Release

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’522.00
1.94 %
The Swatch Grp 189.60
0.88 %
ABB 21.27
0.57 %
Swisscom 497.50
0.53 %
Geberit 473.90
0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 330.25
-0.36 %
UBS Group 10.79
-0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.90
-0.55 %
Novartis 82.79
-0.70 %
Sika 182.10
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unterstützung bei 3’000 Punkten im Fokus / Julius Bär – Aktie erreicht unteren Trendkanalbereich
29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Twin-Win auf Index
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB