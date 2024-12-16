|
16.12.2024 14:35:00
Announcement from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ)
At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ) held today, 16 December 2024, it was resolved to approve the Board of Directors’ resolution from 25 November 2024 to increase the company’s share capital with not more than approximately SEK 1,382,265.52 through issue of not more than 47,619,047 new shares.
For further details and information on background to and reasons for the directed new share issue, refer to the company’s press release on 25 November 2024.
For more information:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 739 606 067
E-mail: ss@serstech.com
or
Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 702 072 643
E-mail: tp@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com
Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).
About Serstech
Serstech develops and sells equipment for the identification of dangerous chemicals, such as drugs, bombs and chemical warfare agents. The Company’s customers are mainly law enforcement agencies and include the United Nations, the World Customs Organization (WCO) and customs and police authorities worldwide. Serstech has distributors in 66 countries. The Company is headquartered in Lund and all manufacturing is done in Sweden.
Serstech is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. More information is available at www.serstech.com
Nachrichten zu Serstech AB
|
01.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Serstech AB gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Serstech AB
Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!
Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: SMI im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich mit Verlusten zum Wochenstart. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Montag schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}