Announcement from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ)

Serstech AB
0.08 EUR -8.50%
At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ) held today, 16 December 2024, it was resolved to approve the Board of Directors’ resolution from 25 November 2024 to increase the company’s share capital with not more than approximately SEK 1,382,265.52 through issue of not more than 47,619,047 new shares.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for the directed new share issue, refer to the company’s press release on 25 November 2024.

For more information:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 739 606 067
E-mail: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 702 072 643
E-mail: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech
Serstech develops and sells equipment for the identification of dangerous chemicals, such as drugs, bombs and chemical warfare agents. The Company’s customers are mainly law enforcement agencies and include the United Nations, the World Customs Organization (WCO) and customs and police authorities worldwide. Serstech has distributors in 66 countries. The Company is headquartered in Lund and all manufacturing is done in Sweden.

Serstech is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. More information is available at www.serstech.com


