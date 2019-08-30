Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2019

Press Release, 30 August 2019

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the AGM, 91 shareholders entitled to vote were present representing 88.39% of the total number of votes and shares. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board’s proposal in all suggestions. The most important decisions main content was:

Dividend

The Board of Directors suggestion to pay a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share was approved by the AGM. Monday, 2 September 2019 is the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 5 September 2019 by Euroclear Sweden AB.

The Board

The nominating committee proposes that Carina Andersson, Gerald Engström, Patrik Nolåker, Svein Nilsen be re-elected and the new election of Gunilla Spongh.

Gunilla Spongh was born in1966 and holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University. She has been CFO at Preem Aktiebolag (publ) and Vice president International affairs & CFO at Mekonomen AB (publ). Gunilla is member of the Board in Byggmax AB (publ), Pierce Holding AB, Momentum Group AB (publ), AQ Group AB (publ), SSG Partners A/S, Swedish Stirling AB, Lernia AB and Infranord AB. She has previously been Board member in B&B Tools AB (publ).



Hans Peter Fuchs, who has been a board member since 2017, has declined re-election at the AGM.

The nominating committee proposes that Gerald Engström be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Resolution for the Board to approve a new share issue.

The Board proposes that the AGM resolve to authorise the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the preferential rights of the shareholders, to decide to increase the Company’s share capital by issuing new shares. On the basis of that authorisation, the Company may issue new shares equal to no more than ten percent of the number of shares in the Company in issue at the time of the 2019 AGM. Any such issue shall be made on market conditions. The authorisation shall include the right to approve a share issue with cash payment, non-cash payment, or via offsetting. The purpose of the authorisation, and the reason for possible deviation from the preferential rights of shares, is to enable company acquisitions to be financed.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

