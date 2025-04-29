Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025 00:51:42

Announcement from Eimskip

Eimpskipafelag Islands
202.00 ISK 0.00%
Today Landsréttur Appeal Court confirmed the Reykjavík District Court’s decision to dismiss the case which Samskip initiated against the Company and its CEO last April, claiming recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount, for alleged wrongful and negligent actions in connection with the settlement which Eimskip made with the Icelandic Competition Authority in year 2021.


