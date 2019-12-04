+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 22:04:00

Anniversaries Around the Globe: BENTELER Plants Celebrate Decades of Metal Processing Competence

In 2019, twelve BENTELER locations around the world are celebrating major anniversaries.

Amongst the plant anniversaries are Burgos, Spain (30 years), Chrastava, Czech Republic (20 years) and Chongqing, China (1 year).

All plants demonstrate: BENTELER's products originate from the region for the region. This ensures customers get the best-possible on-the-spot support.

SALZBURG, Austria, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve BENTELER locations have achieved significant milestones this year: From Chongqing, China completing its first year of operation to Chrastava, Czech Republic and Burgos, Spain reaching their 20th and 30th.

 

 

Global organization, local support

Each of these plants demonstrates BENTELER's local-for-local approach – that means being as close as possible to its business partners. Not only in terms of geographical proximity, but also strategically. This ensures customers get the best-possible on-the-spot support. "Wherever our customers are in the world, we are there for them," says Birgit Held, Vice President Corporate Communications/Marketing. "We congratulate our employees in the plants on their anniversaries. We're very proud of their commitment. Over the years, they have successfully worked to develop BENTELER. As a result of their efforts, we have become a leading global partner of the automotive industry."

BENTELER is also a partner for its local communities. At certain locations, the company is one of the largest employers in the region. BENTELER offers local employee development programs and collaborates with local educational institutions. In addition, raw materials, goods and services are mainly purchased locally. In doing so, BENTELER creates added value for the respective region.

Plant anniversaries illustrate BENTELER's metal-forming expertise

In Burgos, Spain, the BENTELER plant is celebrating its 30th anniversary. BENTELER España in Burgos was the company's first plant outside Germany. It specializes in hot and cold forming, and welding. The plant manufactures up to 16 million chassis and structural components per year. Since it opened, the Burgos employees have processed over 400,000 tons of recycled steel – enough to build 164 Eiffel Towers.

About 2000 kilometers away, the Chrastava plant in Czech Republic started production in 1999, manufacturing painted and unpainted components. Over the last 20 years the paint line has coated 23.5 million sq. meters of metal – enough to cover the whole of Slovenia.

In Kaluga, Russia, the BENTELER plant is celebrating ten years of production. In that decade, the module assembly plant has welded over 4,000 kilometers of metal seams in the manufacture of components. That's almost the distance from Kaluga to the BENTELER location in Chongqing, China, which is celebrating its first birthday this year. The plant is BENTELER's 15th in China. It produces rear subframes and steering components for a leading Chinese car manufacturer. One year after it opened, the plant has put seven different chassis assemblies into production and already delivered its 200,000th component. Placed on top of each other, the stack would be four times higher than Mount Everest.

Metal processing competence since 1876

At these and all other BENTELER locations, customers benefit from more than 140 years of metal processing competence in steel and aluminum. BENTELER uses this broad material expertise to develop cost-efficient and best-in-class manufacturing processes. Today, products from BENTELER can be found in almost every car worldwide. The company's expertise in metal processing, for example in lightweight construction, will be even more in demand in the future. This way BENTELER supports its customers in the development of safe and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

About BENTELER

BENTELER is a global, family-owned company serving customers in automotive technology, the energy sector and mechanical engineering. As innovative partner, we design, produce and distribute safety-relevant products, systems and services.

In the 2018 financial year, Group revenues were €8.072 billion. Under the management of the strategic holding BENTELER International AG, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the Group is organized into the Divisions BENTELER Automotive and BENTELER Steel/Tube. Our around 30,000 employees at 96 locations in 28 countries offer first-class manufacturing and distribution competence – all dedicated to delivering a first-class service wherever our customers need us.

BENTELER. The family of driven professionals. Since 1876.
www.benteler.com 

About BENTELER Automotive

BENTELER Automotive is the development partner for the world´s leading automobile manufacturers. With around 26,000 employees and more than 70 plants in about 25 countries we develop tailored solutions for our customers. Our products include components and modules in the areas of chassis, body, engine and exhaust systems, as well as solutions for electric vehicles.
www.benteler-automotive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039924/Benteler_Metal_Proocessing.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039923/BENTELER_Logo.jpg

 

 

Contact:
BENTELER International AG
Birgit Held
Vice President Corporate Communications/Marketing
Salzburg, Austria
Phone: +43-662-2283-101040
Mobile: +43-664-88361890
E-Mail: public.relations@benteler.com

