15.07.2020 00:01:00

Annapoorani Bhat Announced as New PYA Principal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a leading healthcare consulting and certified public accounting firm, has announced that Annapoorani Bhat has been promoted to the role of Strategy and Integration Consulting Principal, effective July 1, 2020. In addition, 10 other teammates have been promoted throughout the firm.

Annapoorani Bhat

Bhat specializes in valuation and related consulting services for companies in the health sciences sector—providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare technology companies, among them. Her primary area of expertise is in the valuation of businesses and assets for financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and internal strategic planning purposes. She provides valuation consulting services to facilitate mergers, acquisitions, affiliations, and the financial reporting of acquired intangible assets.

In addition, Bhat supports fair market value compensation analyses for services in the context of arrangements that include physician employment agreements and professional services agreements, and management and administrative services agreements. She also assists provider organizations—academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, in particular—with their affiliation and joint venture brand valuation needs.

"We are proud of Anna's achievements, which are a testament to years of hard work and dedication," said PYA President Marty Brown. "Our clients have come to know what we know—that her knowledge, skill, and experience enable us to better serve them with their transactions needs."

A member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA), Bhat is an ASA-Accredited Senior Appraiser in the Business Valuation discipline. She is also a member of the American Health Law Association (AHLA). She frequently speaks at national conferences on valuation-related topics specific to healthcare.

Bhat received a Bachelor of Social Sciences from the National University of Singapore, a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College, and a Master of Social Science degree in Applied Economics from the National University of Singapore.

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization. 

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annapoorani-bhat-announced-as-new-pya-principal-301093498.html

SOURCE PYA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 357.40
1.71 %
Swiss Re 75.68
1.67 %
UBS Group 11.34
1.25 %
CS Group 10.08
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.30
0.96 %
Lonza Grp 538.00
-0.81 %
Novartis 81.50
-0.83 %
Alcon 53.02
-0.90 %
CieFinRichemont 62.60
-1.11 %
Roche Hldg G 331.55
-1.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
14.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
14.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit herben Abschlägen
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendieret fester. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB