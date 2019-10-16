+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 22:15:00

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) ("Annaly” or the "Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10135836.

Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing the numbers provided below and requesting the "Annaly Earnings Call.”

Call-in Number:
U.S. Toll Free

866 777 2509

International

412 317 5413

Webcast

www.annaly.com

 
A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.
 
Conference Call Replay:
U.S. Toll Free

877 344 7529

International

412 317 0088

Passcode

10135836

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

