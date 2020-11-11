SMI 10’549 1.8%  SPI 13’078 1.7%  Dow 29’485 0.2%  DAX 13’226 0.5%  Euro 1.0793 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.7%  Gold 1’865 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9179 0.3%  Öl 44.3 0.6% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
11.11.2020 17:09:00

Annals of Family Medicine: Treating Opioid Addiction in Primary Care Benefits Both Patients and Cash-Strapped Medical Practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid addiction is in short supply in many areas of the United States. And while many physicians want to offer it, clinics are unsure how to offer buprenorphine therapy in a financially sustainable way. Cost and revenue analysis from a team of Harvard Medical School researchers finds that even cash-strapped primary practices in high-poverty rural and urban communities can offer financially sustainable buprenorphine-based opioid addiction treatment.

The team, led by Sanjay Basu, MD, PhD, a Harvard primary care physician and epidemiologist and Jonathan E. Fried, MD, MPH, an internal medicine resident at Brigham and Women's Hospital, interviewed practice managers and identified four common approaches to delivering buprenorphine-based treatment in primary care practices. The approaches differed based on who in the clinic delivered the majority of face-to-face care, the presence of nurse care managers, and whether care was delivered in traditional one-on-one or group settings.

The research team then used microsimulation modeling to identify the cost and financial benefit of delivering buprenorphine-based treatment in a variety of primary care settings, including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), non-FQHCs in both rural and urban high poverty areas,, and practices outside of high poverty areas. They found that all four approaches to care produced positive net revenue after the first year in a variety of practice settings, and net revenues were consistently highest for rural practices.

Physician-led treatment and shared medical visits, both of which relied on nurse care managers, consistently produced the greatest net revenue gains, generating from $29,000 to $70,000 per full-time physician per year across the practice types.

Additionally, net revenues were positive for all primary care practices that had at least nine patients in buprenorphine treatment per provider at any given time and no-show rates less than 34 percent. The findings suggest that in the current fee-for-service–dominated environment, offering office-based therapy for opioid addiction with buprenorphine can be a financially sustainable choice for cash-strapped primary care practices, despite hurdles.

Financing Buprenorphine Treatment in Primary Care: A Microsimulation Model

Jonathan E. Fried, et al

Center for Primary Care, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annals-of-family-medicine-treating-opioid-addiction-in-primary-care-benefits-both-patients-and-cash-strapped-medical-practices-301170615.html

SOURCE Annals of Family Medicine

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 61.20
3.55 %
Lonza Grp 594.80
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 314.60
3.06 %
Sika 236.80
2.96 %
Nestle 106.70
2.14 %
The Swatch Grp 227.70
-0.22 %
CS Group 10.72
-0.28 %
Swiss Life Hldg 378.60
-0.29 %
LafargeHolcim 46.03
-0.65 %
Swiss Re 78.56
-1.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:42
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:48
Auf Euphorie folgt Ernüchterung
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:36
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech meldet höheren Verlust - BioNTech-Aktie springt hoch
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Verkaufsrekord am 'Singles Day' in China
Implenia-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Banken bestätigen Syndikatskreditvertrag im Umfang von 800 Millionen Franken
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Corona-Impfstoff bleibt Thema: US-Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Re-Ökonomen rechnen 2021 mit weltweit wachsenden Versicherungsprämien - Corona bereitet Weltwirtschaft Billionenschaden
Bayer-Aktie dennoch in Grün: US-Richter erhöht Druck in Glyphosat-Streit
SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex ziehen am Mittwoch an. Der US-Leitindex dreht nach anfänglichen Gewinnen auf rotes Terrain. In Fernost schlugen die Börsen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlicher Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit