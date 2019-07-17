Anjana Narain to Lead Seqirus Influenza Vaccines Business

MAIDENHEAD, England, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Limited today named Anjana Narain, a seasoned leader in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, as Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Seqirus business, one of the world's largest influenza vaccines providers, effective 1 August. She will replace Gordon Naylor, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

"In leading Seqirus, Anjana brings diverse, broad-based experience as a well-established global industry leader," said Paul Perreault, CSL CEO and Managing Director. "Anjana has focused on protecting public health throughout her career which will be important in continuing to advance Seqirus' differentiated technologies and further grow its market reach. I look forward to working with Anjana and the rest of our management team in executing our strategy and continuing to sustainably grow our global business."

Narain, 52, has a track record of strategic vision and strong leadership that has delivered industry-leading performance and sustainable growth. Narain has extensive global experience, living and working across three continents including North America, Europe and Asia. She brings 27 years of experience with major pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, Merck, and Bayer. For nine years, Narain led major businesses at GSK including global influenza commercialization, U.S. respiratory biologics and general management of vaccines, primary care and HIV. She was a member of the global vaccines commercial leadership team and the intercontinental leadership team. At Merck, Narain held progressive leadership roles in the U.S. and global biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. She started her career at Miles (now Bayer) in the U.S. Her leadership in inclusion and diversity, and her work to build a strong talent pipeline, has received industry peer recognition.

Narain is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's General Management Program and has served on several industry association boards. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from RG College in India and her Masters of Business Administration from the University of New Haven in the U.S.

"As a global leader in influenza prevention, Seqirus is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth," said Narain. "I am excited to lead an organization that is on the front line in protecting public health around the world."

About Seqirus

Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL Group of companies employs more than 22,000 people with operations in more than 60 countries.

Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following CSL's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL. As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 60 countries and employs more than 22,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com.

For more information visit www.seqirus.com.

