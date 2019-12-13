+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 23:45:00

Anixa Biosciences to Host Conference Call to Discuss Plans for 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on December 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss the progress made and the future plans for its CchekTM artificial intelligence based cancer diagnostic test and its CAR-T based ovarian cancer therapeutic and breast cancer vaccine programs. 

Conference Call Information:
Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing:

  • (877) 876-9174
  • Conference ID: Anixa

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors section of the Anixa website at https://ir.anixa.com/events.  An archive of the webcast will remain available for 30 days after the call.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer.  Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology.  The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.  Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.  Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:  Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results.  We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. 

Anixa contact:
Mike Catelani
mcatelani@anixa.com 
408-708-9808

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Miriam Miller (Investors)
mmiller@tiberend.com 
212-375-2694

Johanna Bennett (Media)
jbennett@tiberend.com 
212-375-2686

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-plans-for-2020-300974834.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

;