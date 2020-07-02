Anivive Initiates Two Pre-Clinical Studies of Investigational Antiviral GC376 for the Treatment of COVID-19

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies, today announced the initiation of two pre-clinical studies to further evaluate the in vivo efficacy and safety of GC376 as a treatment for COVID-19.

"We are pleased with the progress of this program investigating the therapeutic potential of GC376 as both a treatment for COVID-19 and other coronavirus related diseases," explained Dylan Balsz, Anivive's CEO & Founder

Chief Medical Officer David Bruyette, DVM, DACVIM emphasized Anivive's commitment to developing GC376 as a treatment for both humans and animals, saying, "We continue to honor the needs of our veterinary patients but, given the current pandemic and scarcity of effective therapies, we feel compelled to do whatever we can to help combat COVID-19."

Anivive previously announced it filed a pre-Investigational New Drug (pIND) request for GC376 with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year to advance the program for use in humans. The company licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to GC376 from Kansas State University for use as a treatment in both humans and animals.

About GC376

GC376 is a novel, first-in-class, small molecule protease inhibitor with a favorable therapeutic index demonstrated in preclinical studies. A common feature of viruses in the picornavirus-like supercluster (including coronaviruses) is a 3C or 3C-like protease (3Cpro or 3CLpro, respectively) responsible for viral replication. Viruses in this family include human coronavirus 229E, transmissible gastroenteritis virus of swine (TGEV), murine hepatitis virus (MHV), bovine coronavirus (BCV), feline infectious peritonitis virus (FIPV), severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). GC376 has been shown to be a potent inhibitor of this protease across all coronaviruses with a high therapeutic index.

About Anivive

Anivive is a next-generation pet health drug discovery and commercialization company that dramatically improves the speed and cost of addressing unmet medical needs in pets. Using a novel technology and analytics platform, Anivive discovers first-in-class therapeutics for unmet conditions in pets. Anivive has in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to 5 mid/late stage product candidates and holds exclusive rights to several others. Anivive is currently seeking FDA conditional approval for verdinexor (a canine lymphoma investigational therapeutic) and USDA conditional license for canine Valley Fever investigational vaccine. More than 1,000,000 dogs succumb to canine lymphoma annually and there are over 30,000,000 dogs at risk for Valley Fever in the U.S.

In addition to pursuing GC376 as a treatment for COVID-19, Anivive continues to develop it as a treatment for feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). FIP is caused by a feline coronavirus that kills 700,000 cats annually. FIP is fatal within a matter of weeks and has no approved treatments. Anivive has repurposed GC376 to help combat COVID-19 while maintaining its commitment to bring the product to the veterinary market. To learn more please visit: www.anivive.com.

