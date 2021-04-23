|
23.04.2021 01:00:00
Anionic Surfactants Market to Grow by USD 5.95 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 5% During 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anionic surfactants market is set to grow by USD 5.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. are some of the major market participants. The growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Anionic Surfactants Market is segmented as below:
- Application
o Detergents
o Personal Care
o I And I Cleaners
o Food Processing
o Others
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o MEA
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the anionic surfactants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Solvay SA, and Stepan Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Anionic Surfactants Market size
- Anionic Surfactants Market trends
- Anionic Surfactants Market industry analysis
Growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anionic surfactants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anionic surfactants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anionic surfactants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anionic surfactants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anionic surfactants market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- I and I cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Dow Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Innospec Inc.
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
