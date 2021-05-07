Animal Wound Care Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Biogenesis Bago SA and Innovacyn Inc. | Technavio

|
07.05.2021 05:00:00
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal wound care market is expected to grow by USD 758.93 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.
Download Free Sample Report
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Wound Care Market Analysis Report by Application (Surgical wound care and Traditional wound care) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/animal-wound-care-market-industry-analysis
The animal wound care market is driven by the increase in pet ownership. In addition, the growing investments in animal care is anticipated to boost the growth of the Animal Wound Care Market.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Major Five Animal Wound Care Companies:
- 3M Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biogenesis Bago SA
- Innovacyn Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Animal Wound Care Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Surgical wound care - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Traditional wound care - size and forecast 2020-2025
Animal Wound Care Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?
Grab an exclusive Report
Related Reports on Health Care Industry Include:
Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The animal healthcare market has the potential to grow by USD 8.02 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Animal Disinfectant Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The animal disinfectant market has the potential to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The companion animal specialty drugs market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
CONTENT
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/animal-wound-care-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-wound-care-market-covid-19-focused-report--evolving-opportunities-with-biogenesis-bago-sa-and-innovacyn-inc--technavio-301286328.html
SOURCE Technavio
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegte. Die US-Börsen zogen am Donnerstag an. Die Märkte in Asien beendeten den Handel vermehrt im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}