07.05.2021 05:00:00

Animal Wound Care Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Biogenesis Bago SA and Innovacyn Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal wound care market is expected to grow by USD 758.93 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Wound Care Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Wound Care Market Analysis Report by Application (Surgical wound care and Traditional wound care) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The animal wound care market is driven by the increase in pet ownership. In addition, the growing investments in animal care is anticipated to boost the growth of the Animal Wound Care Market.

Major Five Animal Wound Care Companies:

  • 3M Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Biogenesis Bago SA
  • Innovacyn Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson

Animal Wound Care Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Surgical wound care - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Traditional wound care - size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal Wound Care Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

pagehit