AngioDynamics Aktie 1811703 / US03475V1017
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
06.01.2026 12:32:48
AngioDynamics Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY26 Net Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) maintained its adjusted loss guidance for the full year 2026, while raising annual net sales outlook.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted loss in the range of $0.33 to $0.23 per share, raised its net sales guidance to between $312 million and $314 million from the prior forecast between $308 million and $313 million.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.33 per share on net sales of $310.27 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $6.35 million or $0.15 per share, wider than $10.74 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding item, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.00 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter increased to $79.43 million from $72.85 million in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for a loss of $0.10 per share on net sales of $76.43 million for the quarter.
The company also announced that Jim Clemmer has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as President and CEO upon the appointment of a successor, which is anticipated to occur during fiscal 2027.
The Board has established a search committee to conduct a comprehensive search, which will be assisted by a leading executive search firm, to identify the Company's next CEO.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Nachrichten zu AngioDynamics Inc.
Analysen zu AngioDynamics Inc.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Dienstag seitwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.