Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’212 -0.3%  SPI 18’197 -0.3%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’908 0.2%  Euro 0.9286 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’910 -0.2%  Gold 4’460 0.3%  Bitcoin 74’357 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7931 0.2%  Öl 62.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Amazon-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Dienstagmittag
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Darum holt der US-Dollar zum Franken und Euro etwas auf
Suche...
eToro entdecken

AngioDynamics Aktie 1811703 / US03475V1017

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 12:32:48

AngioDynamics Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY26 Net Sales Outlook

AngioDynamics
11.70 EUR 3.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) maintained its adjusted loss guidance for the full year 2026, while raising annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted loss in the range of $0.33 to $0.23 per share, raised its net sales guidance to between $312 million and $314 million from the prior forecast between $308 million and $313 million.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.33 per share on net sales of $310.27 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $6.35 million or $0.15 per share, wider than $10.74 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding item, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.00 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $79.43 million from $72.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $0.10 per share on net sales of $76.43 million for the quarter.

The company also announced that Jim Clemmer has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as President and CEO upon the appointment of a successor, which is anticipated to occur during fiscal 2027.

The Board has established a search committee to conduct a comprehensive search, which will be assisted by a leading executive search firm, to identify the Company's next CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Nachrichten zu AngioDynamics Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AngioDynamics Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:03 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’788.91 19.20 SJVBHU
Short 14’049.54 13.87 SAPBKU
Short 14’601.80 8.77 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’211.63 06.01.2026 12:36:25
Long 12’692.61 19.77 SJ9BYU
Long 12’383.44 13.66 SYUBYU
Long 11’873.96 8.95 SG1BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Bundeswehr stockt Schützenpanzer-Ausrüstung auf - auch Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS steigen
Nordex-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag für kanadische Windparks erhalten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Neutral für Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
Bayer-Aktie freundlich: Sevabertinib von Bayer bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
Idorsia-Aktie in Rot: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant - Phase-II-Studie für Schuppenflechte-Medikament gestartet
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:50 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Adidas sacken ab nach BofA-Abstufung - Trüber Branchenausblick
12:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Ziel für Deutz auf 11,50 Euro - 'Buy'
12:31 Nur noch Geheimtraining im BVB-Trainingslager
12:27 Banaszak: Auch Woidke Schuld an Brandenburger Regierungs-Aus
12:21 ROUNDUP: Berlin zahlt Hotelkosten für Betroffene des Stromausfalls
12:11 Aktien Europa: Kraftlos nach weiterem EuroStoxx-Rekord - Novo Nordisk stark
12:05 Streit mit Japan: China führt neues Exportverbot ein
12:05 ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ senkt fairen Wert für Rheinmetall auf 2290 Euro - 'Kaufen'
12:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Tesla auf 'Sell' - Ziel 247 Dollar
11:59 ROUNDUP: Proteste im Iran - Währung weiter unter Druck